Tennessee police department warns flushing drugs down the toilet could create ‘meth-gators’

On Saturday, the Loretto Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the recent arrest of a man who officers said tried to flush methamphetamine down his toilet.

The department warned residents against doing such a thing, which they said could lead to creating “meth-gators.”

Flushing drugs down the toilet could create the horrifying possibility of “meth-gators,” a Tennessee police department has warned.

On July 13, the Loretto Police Department posted on Facebook about the recent arrest of a man who officers said tried to flush methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia down his toilet.

The department warned that such water runs into retention ponds and creeks, where it could expose wildlife to the dangerous stimulant.

The department wrote:

“On a more or less serious note: Folks…please don’t flush your drugs m’kay. When you send something down the sewer pipe it ends up in our retention ponds for processing before it is sent down stream. “Now our sewer guys take great pride in releasing water that is cleaner than what is in the creek, but they are not really prepared for meth. “Ducks, Geese, and other fowl frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do. “Furthermore, if it made it far enough we could create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama. They’ve had enough methed up animals the past few weeks without our help.”

The department ended the post by asking residents to call the police if they have any drugs they want disposed of “in the proper way.”