MetLife Hong Kong Launches Brand-new Income Plan

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – November 30, 2018 – MetLife Hong Kong* announced the launch of its brand-new MetLife Retirement Enricher Income Plan, a flexible retirement solution that offers a steady stream of guaranteed retirement income up to age 120, along with adaptability and wealth growth potential.





(Left to right: Eva Wong, Chief Agency Officer, and Vincent Chan, Head of Product of MetLife Hong Kong)

Mr. Vincent Chan, Head of Product of MetLife Hong Kong, said, “People are now living longer. While this give us more time to enjoy life after retirement, outliving retirement funds has become one of the top concerns for people in Hong Kong. At MetLife Hong Kong, we are committed to constantly delivering solutions that meet our customers’ needs and provide them with greater value. In view of increasing awareness and the need for early retirement planning, we have added MetLife Retirement Enricher Income Plan to our retirement product suite to provide customers the total peace of mind that comes with the plan’s flexibility and guaranteed retirement income.”

Key features of MetLife Retirement Enricher Income Plan include:

The plan offers monthly income up to age 120. Throughout the income period, in addition to the guaranteed monthly income, customers may also receive additional, non-guaranteed monthly income. Flexibility to pay at own pace — Four premium payment periods are available for customers’ selection: 5, 10, 15 or 20 years. A premium prepayment option is available for the 5-year premium payment term.

Four premium payment periods are available for customers’ selection: 5, 10, 15 or 20 years. A premium prepayment option is available for the 5-year premium payment term. Greater control on retirement planning — Customers may choose to start receiving the monthly income from age 55, 60 or 65. The Plan also allows customers to postpone the start date of receiving their monthly income to a later date than planned.

Customers may choose to start receiving the monthly income from age 55, 60 or 65. The Plan also allows customers to postpone the start date of receiving their monthly income to a later date than planned. Accumulation period for building retirement reserve — The plan has built-in capability to grow the retirement reserve with guaranteed cash value and wealth growth potential with a terminal dividend (non-guaranteed).

Ms. Eva Wong, Chief Agency Officer of MetLife Hong Kong, said, “With a flexible and comprehensive retirement income plan, even small amounts set aside today can go a long way towards funding comfortable retirement. By offering a comprehensive suite of customer-oriented retirement planning and protection solutions, complemented by the expertise of our proficient financial planners, MetLife Hong Kong is dedicated to empowering our customers to take simple but effective steps towards planning for fruitful retirement.”

MetLife Retirement Enricher Income Plan is available for customers aged 18 to 55. From now till December 31, 2018, customers who successfully apply for MetLife Retirement Enricher Income Plan can enjoy a premium discount of up to one month#.

For further details about MetLife Retirement Enricher Income Plan, please visit: www.metlife.com.hk/en/customer/retirementenricher

# Terms and conditions apply. For further details, please refer to the relevant promotion leaflet.

The above information is intended for reference only. Please refer to the relevant Policy Provisions of MetLife Retirement Enricher Income Plan for definitions, detailed terms, conditions and exclusions.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

* MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited (collectively “MetLife Hong Kong”) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of MetLife, Inc. in Hong Kong and private companies limited by shares incorporated and registered under the applicable laws in Hong Kong. Both MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited are authorized insurers carrying long term business in Hong Kong.