MetLife Hong Kong Launches its First Critical Illness Reimbursement Product

MetLife Health Selection Critical Care Plan offers value-for-money comprehensive reimbursement for most common critical illnesses

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – November 28, 2018 – MetLife Hong Kong* announced the launch of its brand-new MetLife Health Selection Critical Care Plan, designed to reimburse diagnosis costs, treatment and other eligible expenses up to a lifetime limit of HK$12 million for the most common critical illnesses: cancer (including carcinoma-in-situ), heart attack, stroke and kidney failure.





MetLife Hong Kong announced the launch of its brand-new MetLife Health Selection Critical Care Plan. (Left to right: Eva Wong, Chief Agency Officer, and Vincent Chan, Head of Product of MetLife Hong Kong)

“MetLife Hong Kong has always kept a close eye on health trends and customer needs. In view of the increasing risk of critical illnesses striking at a younger age, we have designed MetLife Health Selection Critical Care Plan as an innovative, value-for-money solution tailored to the needs of the younger generation and the mass market,” said Mr. Vincent Chan, Head of Product of MetLife Hong Kong.

“Traditional critical illness insurance products typically support medical treatment by providing a lump sum payment in a set amount for one-off financial support. But as new treatments and medications emerge, the average coverage that most people currently have under existing critical illness policies may well be inadequate. That’s why we have gone beyond the typical critical illness insurance in developing this specific critical illness reimbursement product. We have crafted this product to provide a high level of coverage at a very affordable premium, creating greater value for customers. The plan offers comprehensive reimbursement for both traditional and new critical illness treatment methods (including non-Hong Kong registered medication for cancer treatment), and covers recurrence, metastasis and persistence of cancer. In this manner, we are fully supporting customers along the pathway of life.”

Key features of MetLife Health Selection Critical Care Plan include:

First-in-market critical illness reimbursement plan that covers kidney failure — The plan covers cancer (including carcinoma-in-situ), heart attack, stroke and kidney failure.

The plan covers cancer (including carcinoma-in-situ), heart attack, stroke and kidney failure. Affordable premiums — By paying as low as around HK$3 a day # , customers can receive reimbursement for eligible medical expenses of up to HK$2 million for each occurrence of a covered disease, subject to a lifetime limit of HK$12 million.

By paying as low as around HK$3 a day , customers can receive reimbursement for eligible medical expenses of up to HK$2 million for each occurrence of a covered disease, subject to a lifetime limit of HK$12 million. Comprehensive reimbursement — The plan reimburses expenses for diagnosis, traditional treatments and new treatments, recovery progress monitoring and other eligible items.

The plan reimburses expenses for diagnosis, traditional treatments and new treatments, recovery progress monitoring and other eligible items. Continued protection — Claims for multiple covered diseases are allowed. The plan also replenishes the covered disease limit for persisting cancer every 3 years.

Claims for multiple covered diseases are allowed. The plan also replenishes the covered disease limit for persisting cancer every 3 years. Extended care — The plan covers expenses for complete surgical excision of covered benign tumors^ and alternative treatments such as acupuncture and physiotherapy.

The plan covers expenses for complete surgical excision of covered benign tumors^ and alternative treatments such as acupuncture and physiotherapy. 2-year premium waiver — The plan waives premiums for 2 years upon diagnosis of a covered disease (including carcinoma-in-situ) for the first time.

The plan waives premiums for 2 years upon diagnosis of a covered disease (including carcinoma-in-situ) for the first time. Guaranteed renewal — The plan is guaranteed renewable up to age 100 of the insured person.

Across Asia, MetLife is steadily building out a combination of insurance solutions and services to help customers better understand how to prevent and manage serious illnesses under an offering called 360 Health.

Ms. Eva Wong, Chief Agency Officer of MetLife Hong Kong, said, “Being customer centric is a commitment we have made at MetLife Hong Kong. As our customers’ trusted advisor, we are dedicated to providing quality insurance coverage for customers and supporting them in pursuit of a better life. With our talented workforce, top-notch financial strength, innovative products and differentiated brand, MetLife Hong Kong will continue to grow and to provide greater value for our customers, in tandem with our ongoing commitment to navigating life together with them.”

MetLife Hong Kong has also launched the “MetLife 150th Anniversary Health & Wealth Rewards”. From now till December 31, 2018, customers who successfully apply for MetLife Health Selection Critical Care Plan or MetLife Health Selection Critical Care Benefit can enjoy a one-month premium discount+.

For further details about MetLife Health Selection Critical Care Plan, please visit: www.metlife.com.hk/en/customer/healthselection

# The required premium amount is based on an example of a 25-year-old non-smoking male insured person who is in good health, and the assumptions that Critical Illness Inclusive Plan — Premier is applied and an annual premium payment mode is selected. Premium payable is calculated according to the insured person’s attained age, sex, smoking habit and the applicable premium rate at the time of application or renewal. The figure is for reference only and may differ slightly from other illustration documents due to rounding differences.

^ Covers complete surgical excision of a solid tumor to rule out cancer.

+ Terms and conditions apply. For further details, please refer to the relevant promotion leaflet.

The above information is intended for reference only. Please refer to the relevant Policy Provisions of MetLife Health Selection Critical Care Plan for definitions, detailed terms, conditions and exclusions.





About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

* MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited (collectively “MetLife Hong Kong”) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of MetLife, Inc. in Hong Kong and private companies limited by shares incorporated and registered under the applicable laws in Hong Kong. Both MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited are authorized insurers carrying long term business in Hong Kong.