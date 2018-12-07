MetLife Hong Kong Launches MetLife Precious Savings Plan

A flexible legacy planning solution offering wealth growth and protection up to age 120 of the initial insured person

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 7 December 2018 – MetLife Hong Kong* announced the launch of its brand-new MetLife Precious Savings Plan, an integrated solution designed for wealth growth and legacy bestowal. The plan offers the flexibility to change the insured person an unlimited number of times, as well as guaranteed returns and protection up to age 120 of the initial insured person.





Mr. Vincent Chan, Head of Product of MetLife Hong Kong, said, “MetLife Precious Savings Plan reflects our commitment to navigating life together with customers, not only throughout their different lifestages but also from generation to generation. In view of increasing demand for flexible legacy planning solutions, we have designed the plan with a policy term of up to age 120 of the initial insured person, along with the flexibility to change the insured person an unlimited number of times. This way, multiple generations can enjoy protection and potential returns. With the additional feature of high cash liquidity, this plan is an effective solution to both grow assets and build lasting financial security across generations.”

Key features of MetLife Precious Savings Plan include:

Wealth growth up to age 120 of the initial insured person — The plan offers guaranteed cash coupons, guaranteed cash value and dividends (non-guaranteed) as well as protection — all up to age 120 of the initial insured person.

— The plan offers guaranteed cash coupons, guaranteed cash value and dividends (non-guaranteed) as well as protection — all up to age 120 of the initial insured person. Option to change insured person an unlimited number of times — The plan provides high flexibility and ease of legacy transfer by allowing customers to change the insured person an unlimited number of times, or to designate a contingent insured person, starting from a specific policy anniversary date + , so that continuation of the policy will not be affected by the death of the initial insured person.

— The plan provides high flexibility and ease of legacy transfer by allowing customers to change the insured person an unlimited number of times, or to designate a contingent insured person, starting from a specific policy anniversary date , so that continuation of the policy will not be affected by the death of the initial insured person. High cash liquidity — Customers can cash out the guaranteed cash coupons and declared annual dividends (non-guaranteed) to realize their interim goals , all without having to surrender the policy or interrupting their long-term goals .

— Customers can cash out the guaranteed cash coupons and declared annual dividends (non-guaranteed) to realize their interim goals all without having to surrender the policy or interrupting their long-term . Flexibility to pay at own pace — Four premium payment periods are available for customers’ selection: 2, 10, 15 or 20 years. A premium prepayment option is available for the 2-year premium payment term.

Four premium payment periods are available for customers’ selection: 2, 10, 15 or 20 years. A premium prepayment option is available for the 2-year premium payment term. Enhanced protection – If the insured person becomes totally and permanently disabled as a result of bodily injury due to an accident before the age of 65, any further premiums payable under the basic plan up to US$100,000 will be waived^.

From now till December 31, 2018, customers who successfully apply for MetLife Precious Savings Plan can enjoy a premium discount of up to one month#.

For further details about MetLife Precious Savings Plan, please visit: www.metlife.com.hk/en/customer/precious

+ Refers to the 5th policy anniversary date after the end of the premium payment period.





^The aggregate amount waived under all insurance policies (including the policy of this plan) covering the same insured person that provides Free Waiver of Premium Benefit (including any Free Accidental Waiver of Premium Benefit) issued by MetLife Limited, whether or not those insurance policies are matured and/or terminated and/or remain in force, shall not exceed US$100,000.





# Terms and conditions apply. For further details, please refer to the relevant promotion leaflet.

The above information is intended for reference only. Please refer to the relevant Policy Provisions of MetLife Precious Savings Plan for definitions, detailed terms, conditions and exclusions.

About MetLife





MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

* MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited (collectively “MetLife Hong Kong”) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of MetLife, Inc. in Hong Kong and private companies limited by shares incorporated and registered under the applicable laws in Hong Kong. Both MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited are authorized insurers carrying long term business in Hong Kong.