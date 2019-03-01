MetLife Hong Kong Named “Caring Company” for the Seventh Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – March 1, 2019 – MetLife Hong Kong* has been named a “Caring Company” for the seventh consecutive year by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service, in recognition of the continuous contributions the company has made to the local community. This achievement follows MetLife Hong Kong’s multiple recognitions for corporate social responsibility. MetLife Hong Kong has been honored with the Corporate Citizen Award at the BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards for the fourth year, and received the Corporate Financial Education Leadership Award from the Institute of Financial Planners of Hong Kong.

Mr. Lee Wood, Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Hong Kong, said, “MetLife Hong Kong is committed to corporate social responsibility through helping all members of the Hong Kong community. Achieving this recognition year after year is solid proof of our continuous efforts to promote a philanthropic philosophy in multiple areas, particularly financial literacy, diversity and inclusion, as well as environmental protection. Giving back to the society is an integral part of our corporate culture, and we will continue to help people and the community navigate life together.”

MetLife Hong Kong has made significant contributions to the community not only through volunteer programs but also by promoting financial literacy in Hong Kong. With the launch of a highly-engaging digital platform, MetLife Discovery, people can understand insurance protection in a simple and transparent way, enhancing the awareness of the general public regarding financial planning. In addition to financial education, MetLife Hong Kong is dedicated to supporting various corporate social responsibility initiatives, including Treats’ Cookie Workshop, Food Angel’s Food Rescue Program and the MetLife EcoChallenge. Employees who participate in volunteer programs are granted one full day of paid volunteer leave each year.

Launched by The Hong Kong Council of Social Service, the Caring Company Scheme aims to cultivate good corporate citizenship. The “Caring Company” logo is bestowed on organizations that demonstrate enduring efforts in caring for the community, their employees and the environment.

