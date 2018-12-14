MetLife Hong Kong Named Insurance Company of the Year

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 14 December 2018 – MetLife Hong Kong* has been named Insurance Company of the Year at the esteemed BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards 2018. MetLife Hong Kong continued its winning streak this year by winning seven awards, including both Corporate Citizen and Women’s Employer for the third consecutive year, becoming the most decorated insurer at the event.





Mr. Lee Wood, Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Hong Kong, said, “I am very excited that MetLife Hong Kong has been named Insurance Company of the Year at this year’s BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards. We are proud to be honoured year after year for creating greater value for customers through top-notch innovation across the organization, from product and service excellence, to digital innovation and corporate citizenship, to employee development and engagement. Going forward, we will continue to offer the best protection for our customers, in tandem with our ongoing commitment to navigate life together with our customers.“

MetLife Hong Kong won the following awards at the BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards 2018:

1. Insurance Company of the Year 2. Digital Innovation of the Year 3. Women’s Employer of the Year 4. Corporate Citizen (Best-in-Class Award) 5. Human Capital Development (Best-in-Class Award) 6. Client Digital Experience (Outstanding Achiever Award) 7. Outstanding Digital Project Award

As one of the most esteemed industry accolades in Hong Kong, the annual BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards recognizes financial institutions for best practices in areas including corporate governance, customer experience, marketing effectiveness, use of technology, product development and innovation. The Insurance Company of the Year Award is the most distinguished in the insurance category. It was determined by a special committee based on the finalists’ overall total score, performance compared to competitors, overall improvement from last year, brand popularity and judges’ comments.





About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

* MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited (collectively “MetLife Hong Kong”) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of MetLife, Inc. in Hong Kong and private companies limited by shares incorporated and registered under the applicable laws in Hong Kong. Both MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited are authorized insurers carrying long term business in Hong Kong.



