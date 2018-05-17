MetLife Hong Kong Plans to Double its Agency Force to 1,600 in Two Years

Launching MetLife Discovery, an interactive digital platform as part of recruitment efforts

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – May 17, 2018 – MetLife Hong Kong* announced its company expansion strategy today, along with the launch of MetLife Discovery, an interactive digital platform powered by local data and analytics. With plans to double its agency size to 1,600, MetLife Hong Kong has launched its interactive digital platform to drive this growth.





Mr. Lee Wood, Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Hong Kong, said, “We have a tremendously high quality professional agency force, who surged ahead with 48% year-over-year agency business growth in 2017 # . Our agents are all committed to our goal of being a customer-focused insurance company. This commitment and professionalism has allowed us to rapidly expand over the last few years. We are thrilled to share our expansion strategy, which will move us closer to our goal of expanding to 1,600 agents within the next two years.”

MetLife Discovery is integral to MetLife Hong Kong’s agency expansion, enabling agents to stramline their communication with consumers via the digital platform. Highlights include:

Simplicity: MetLife Discovery is a unique digital platform that helps consumers quickly and easily explore and visualize their insurance needs in a new, dynamic way. It is simple, easy to “play”, and available anywhere at any time via any device — including desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Speed: MetLife Discovery allows anyone to discover what insurance people like themselves may consider by answering a few simple questions through a single screen — it takes less than 30 seconds and does not require any personal contact data.

Transparency: Products are explained in simple sentences and short bullet points, summarizing the main features. In the "Helpful Resources" section, a knowledge library is available and will be constantly updated with easy-to-understand videos, surveys, and articles.

Mr. Lee Wood added, “We are excited to launch this leading-edge digital tool in Hong Kong. We are committed to providing the right tools to help our agents succeed, and this flagship platform is a testament to our spirit. MetLife Discovery empowers our agents to start relationships with consumers through meaningful conversations built on simplicity, speed and transparency. The platform also standardizes the discovery process. This helps our newly joined talent start their career quickly and easily so they can unleash their full potential. As we work towards doubling the size of our agency force in two years, the platform will be instrumental in digitally equipping our agents and recruiting new talent to our team.”

To learn more and experience MetLife Discovery, please visit: www.metlife.com.hk/discovery/.

