HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – May 31, 2019 – MetLife Hong Kong* has received three awards at the Financial Institution Awards 2019, organized by Bloomberg Businessweek/ Chinese Edition. These accolades recognize MetLife Hong Kong for its outstanding performance in delivering comprehensive health and protection solutions, quality customer service and digital innovation.





MetLife Hong Kong Receives Three Accolades at the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2019.

MetLife Hong Kong was recognized with the following:

1. Health and Protection – Outstanding Award

2. Customer Service – Outstanding Award

3. Digital Innovation – Outstanding Award

Ms. Eva Wong, General Manager of MetLife Hong Kong, said, “We are very honored that our efforts and achievements in product and service excellence, as well as digital innovation, have been recognized at this esteemed event. MetLife Hong Kong is committed to offering the best protection and experience for our customers. These awards from Bloomberg Businessweek/ Chinese Edition are certainly an honor and an inspiration to continue striving for excellence.“

The annual Financial Institution Awards is organized by Bloomberg Businessweek/ Chinese Edition to recognize financial institutions that have shown outstanding performance. Nominations were assessed by an esteemed panel of judges from the industry, academia and the Bloomberg Businessweek/ Chinese Edition editorial board on four criteria: market performance, business growth, development and strategy.





About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com .





* MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited (collectively “MetLife Hong Kong”) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of MetLife, Inc. in Hong Kong and private companies limited by shares incorporated and registered under the applicable laws in Hong Kong. Both MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited are authorized insurers carrying long term business in Hong Kong.