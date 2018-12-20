MetLife Hong Kong Wins Corporate Citizen Award for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Recognized for its Continuous Contributions to Support Social Inclusion

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – December 20, 2018 – MetLife Hong Kong* has won the Corporate Citizen Award at the BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards for the fourth consecutive year, recognizing its continuous contributions to promote social inclusion. MetLife Hong Kong strives to create a healthy and inclusive society through sponsoring charitable activities and participating in Corporate Social Responsibility programs. MetLife Hong Kong has also been named as a “Caring Company” by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service for the sixth consecutive year.





MetLife Hong Kong joined hands with Food Angel to prepare nutritious hot meals from rescued edible surplus food, and distributed the meals to serve the underprivileged.

Mr. Lee Wood, Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Hong Kong, said, “I am so honored that MetLife Hong Kong has been recognized again for its contributions to the community. Joining hands with different organizations, we are committed to Corporate Social Responsibility by serving people from all walks of life. We particularly support child inclusion, waste reduction, hunger solutions and environmental protection. We will continue to uphold a corporate culture of giving back to society. In the years ahead, we will raise social awareness for people in need and unleash their potential to the fullest, in tandem with our brand commitment to help people navigate life together.”

This year, MetLife Hong Kong supported several Corporate Social Responsibility programs. These included joining hands with Food Angel to prepare nutritious hot meals from rescued edible surplus food, and distributing the meals to the underprivileged; working together with Treats to participate in a cookie workshop promoting the inclusion of children of different capabilites and backgrounds; and experiencing Dialogue in the Dark in complete darkness, which advocates social inclusion by better understanding visually impaired people. MetLife Hong Kong is dedicated to promoting a culture of Corporate Social Responsibility across all levels throughout the company. To encourage employee participation in volunteer programs, MetLife Hong Kong grants employees a full day of paid volunteer leave each year.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

* MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited (collectively “MetLife Hong Kong”) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of MetLife, Inc. in Hong Kong and private companies limited by shares incorporated and registered under the applicable laws in Hong Kong. Both MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited are authorized insurers carrying long term business in Hong Kong.