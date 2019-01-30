MetLife Hong Kong Wins Corporate Financial Education Leadership Award

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 30 January 2019 – MetLife Hong Kong* has won the Corporate Financial Education Leadership — Gold Award at the IFPHK Financial Education Leadership Awards organized by the Institute of Financial Planners of Hong Kong (IFPHK), recognizing its contributions to improve financial literacy in Hong Kong.









MetLife Hong Kong has won the Corporate Financial Education Leadership — Gold Award at the IFPHK Financial Education Leadership Awards.





Mr. Lee Wood, Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Hong Kong, said, “This award is a testament to MetLife Hong Kong’s continuous efforts to promote financial planning and create greater value for our customers. As a trusted advisor for our customers, MetLife Hong Kong strives to provide people with adequate protection and financial security. With the launch of our digital tool MetLife Discovery, we will continue to enable customers to discover their needs and protection gap in a simple, speedy and transparent way.”





The IFPHK Financial Education Leadership Awards recognize organizations that have worked to improve financial literacy in Hong Kong. This recognition is a tribute to MetLife Hong Kong’s contributions in promoting financial education in its ongoing efforts to offer the public free and useful information and resources through a wide variety of channels including brochures, newspaper columns, and events, as well as digital and social media platforms. A recent example is the launch of MetLife Discovery, a new, highly engaging tool that enhances how customers learn about and experience insurance.





About MetLife





MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.





* MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited (collectively “MetLife Hong Kong”) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of MetLife, Inc. in Hong Kong and private companies limited by shares incorporated and registered under the applicable laws in Hong Kong. Both MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited are authorized insurers carrying long term business in Hong Kong.



