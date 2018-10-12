MeToo founder Tarana Burke says there is a ‘collective disappointment and frustration’ in the US following Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation

Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, said it has been “difficult” after Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Kavanaugh faced a series of sexual misconduct allegations ahead of his confirmation.

Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, says people in the US feel “collective disappointment and frustration” over Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation in the wake of sexual assault and misconduct allegations against him.

“Since Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, I think it’s been difficult,” Burke told Yahoo Lifestyle.

She added: “I want to take care of people because we’re so hurt. We need a collective breath as well.”

Burke called Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers in the 1980s, “beyond brave” for coming forward with her accusations and testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Burke attended Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing with actress Alyssa Milano.

“She showed us what a hero actually looks like,” Burke said of Blasey Ford. “Her coming forward is bigger than the Supreme Court.”

Burke said Blasey Ford’s decision to come forward was “freeing for so many survivors around the world who are poised to tell their story.”

Following Blasey Ford’s testimony, the National Sexual Assault Hotline says it saw a 200 percent increase in calls.

The 45-year-old civil rights activist and sexual violence survivor created the Me Too movement in 2006 in hopes of making a space for other survivors to share their experiences and get support.

She said it has been “phenomenal” to watch the movement grow over the past year.

“We need to talk about this. We need to look at the depth and breadth of sexual violence in this country because it affects so many different areas of our lives,” she told Yahoo.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, you can visit RAINN or call its hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to receive confidential support from a trained staff member.