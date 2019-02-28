Mets vow to teach 25-year-old outfielder how to cook after he got sick from his own under-cooked chicken

caption Brandon Nimmo said he cooked his chicken all the way through. source Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo missed Wednesday’s spring training game with food sickness after eating under-cooked chicken.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said the team would have to teach Nimmo how to cook.

Nimmo returned to the team on Thursday and insisted he cooked the chicken all the way through, but said maybe he would invest in a meat thermometer going forward.

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo missed his team’s spring training game on Wednesday with what turned out to be a case of self-inflicted food poisoning.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway told reporters on Wednesday that the 25-year-old Nimmo would miss the day’s action after getting stick from under-cooked chicken.

“I guess he cooked some chicken and didn’t know how to cook or something,” Callaway said. “He was throwing up all night. So, we’re going to have to teach him how to cook so he doesn’t miss any more games.”

Nimmo returned to the team on Thursday and disputed that the chicken was under-cooked, however, insisting it was white inside.

Even worse: Nimmo said he was proud of his home-cooked meal and had even sent a picture of the chicken to his wife.

“I didn’t have a meat thermometer, so maybe I oughta invest in one of those,” Nimmo said.

Steve Gelbs of SNY compiled some of Nimmo’s quotes on Thursday when he discussed the incident.

ATTENTION PLEASE! ATTENTION! I present to you, “The Best of Brandon Nimmo’s Chicken Incident Media Scrum.” One of many quotes that you will hear below: “Here’s another way Nimmo can produce the runs.” Enjoy!pic.twitter.com/6uGO0W3xsK — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) February 28, 2019

The Mets player development staff apparently has a new item on their list this season – cooking.