Mets manager Mickey Callaway and a pitcher had to be restrained from going after a reporter in an ugly clubhouse scene

caption Mets manager Mickey Callaway. source Jim McIsaac / Getty Images

After falling 5-3 to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, manager Mickey Callaway and Jason Vargas got into a heated confrontation with Newsday’s Tim Healey.

Teammates had to restrain Vargas after he physically threatened Healey.

The Mets released a statement apologizing for the incident and owner Jeff Wilpon apologized to Healey personally.

Callaway is expected to manage Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, as usual.

Things were already messy for the New York Mets, but now they’re even messier.

Mickey did not like a remark made by a reporter as he walked by in the clubhouse. "Don't be a smartass, mother*******." Later says: "get the **** put of here. We don't need that bull****" — Matt Ehalt (@MattEhalt) June 23, 2019

According to Healey’s personal account to David Lennon of the event, the remark made was, “See you tomorrow, Mickey.”

The Record’s Justin Toscano also tweeted about the incident.

The reporter said: "See you tomorrow, Mickey." Mickey: "Don't be a smart***." I heard him mouth "mother******" under his breath as he walked away. Then it continued when Mickey came back. He thought the reporter was "antagonizing" people. https://t.co/SigjUVG0D4 — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) June 23, 2019

Healey told Lennon that he had noticed Vargas was staring at him as Callaway and Healey exchanged words before Callaway eventually said, “Get the f— out of here. We don’t need that bull—-.”

According to Lennon, “[Healey] recalled asking him if everything was OK or if there was something [Vargas] wanted to say.”

That’s when Vargas “took a couple of steps” towards Healey, saying, “I’ll knock you the f— out, bro!”

Vargas needed to be restrained by Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Gómez, while Mets media relations manager Ethan Wilson also got between them.

“I was shocked, and at the same time trying to tell Vargas or Callaway or Ethan, ‘Hey, I didn’t mean anything by it,’ which might have been interpreted as aggression on my part,” Healey told Lennon. “I was in no way trying to be aggressive or antagonistic or anything.”

The team later released a statement apologizing:

“The Mets sincerely regret the incident that took place with one of our best writers following today’s game in the clubhouse. We do not condone this type of behavior from any employee. The organization has reached out and apologized to this reporter and will have further discussions internally with all involved parties.”

Healey said Jeff Wilpon also called him personally on Sunday night to apologize.

“He stressed the fact that I should feel comfortable being able to do my job at the ballpark and that moving forward, there’s no reason for me to feel uncomfortable. I appreciated that sentiment from him, absolutely.”

According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, Callaway is scheduled to manage Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen is also with the team and is expected to address the altercation at some point today.