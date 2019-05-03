MeUndies is celebrating Star Wars Day with a themed collection of underwear and loungewear

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption May the Fourth be with you and your MeUndies. source MeUndies

If you’re an avid “Star Wars” fan and want a way to celebrate the franchise without carrying around a toy lightsaber, it’s worth checking out MeUndies’ new “Star Wars” underwear.

The underwear comes in a range of styles for men and women, and is currently on sale to celebrate Star Wars Day on May the Fourth.

There are also lounge pants and onesies for those that don’t need any extra underwear.

If you’re a “Star Wars” fan who wants to celebrate the franchise every day of the year instead of just Star Wars Day on May the Fourth, now you can – with the new Star Wars Disco Collection from MeUndies.

There’s a range of underwear available for both men and women, and in a range of sizes, so no matter what side of the force you’re on, there’s something in the line for you. The only requirement? That you’re an avid “Star Wars” fan. Just kidding.

Let’s start with the underwear, though there are other products from the line too.

caption The unisex onesies cost $62 for members and $78 for non-members. source MeUndies

The underwear selection includes boxer briefs, trunks, boxers, briefs, bikini, and boy shorts. When it comes to designs, there are three – Stormtroopers on a blue background, lightsabers on a black background, and Ewoks on a red background. Safe to say, they’re all pretty cute designs. They come in a three-pack and range in price between $45 and $57, which is currently discounted from between $54 and $72.

You could also go for a unisex onesie or the lounge pants. Both are available in all three of the different designs, and the lounge pants are $68 (or $50 for members), while the onesie is $78 (or $62 for members).