I checked out Mexico City’s metro and was blown away by how much cleaner, faster, and quieter it is than New York’s subway. Here’s what it was like.

caption Mexico City’s metro is clean, quiet, and efficient. source Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images

Mexico City is one of the largest metropolitan areas in the world, and its metro carries 1.6 billion people every year.

New York City is the only subway that carries more passengers, but Mexico City’s system puts it to shame.

My experience in the Mexican capital showed that trains can be fast, clean, and quiet, without the need for expensive station upgrades or even express trains.

New York City could learn a lot from Mexico City’s metro system.

The Mexican capital is the largest city in North America, and even the US’ largest city pales in comparison to its sweeping neighborhoods and suburbs that stretch for miles across the valley.

Despite carrying 1.6 billion passengers per year – second only to New York in North America – in and around Mexico’s capital and the largest Spanish speaking city in the world the system is relatively simple to navigate and eerily quiet compared to New York’s screeching trains (and often time, loud musicians).

And while the streets above are clogged with traffic and pollution, below ground, trains were quiet, quick and efficient. Here’s what my experience was like:

Like most cities, the entrances are clearly marked from above ground. In most of the stations I visited there were multiple entrances for a stop.

source Wikimedia Commons

Many stations in the historic city center, like here at Bellas Artes, look almost exactly like Paris’ famous Guimard-designed Art Nouveau entrances.

Every station has its own icon, usually related to its history or location in the city. That makes the city a lot easier to navigate for people who may not be able to read.

source Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images

There’s a total of 12 lines criss-crossing the city, and connecting to regional rail services.

source Sistema de Transporte Colectivo

The system is open from 5 am to midnight and only has two tracks in each direction – which means no express trains like in New York.

Most stations had expansive mezzanines with food vendors, shoe shine stands, internet cafe’s and more.

source Graham Rapier / Business Insider

And yes, even Domino’s Pizza.

source Graham Rapier / Business Insider

First things first, I needed a ticket. Fares run five pesos per person per trip, or roughly $0.26, and can only be bought in person at a booth.

source Graham Rapier / Business Insider

There’s also a re-loadable card you can buy, but most people seemed to favor the paper tickets.

The ticket lines can get long, but move quickly.

source Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images

Once on the platform, things were sparkling clean and very orderly.

source Graham Rapier/Business Insider

On that TV, a piano cover of A-ha’s 1985 hit Take On Me was playing.

Two cars are always reserved for women and children. At busy stations, a police officer was present to make sure no one accidentally boards in the wrong section.

source Eric Titcombe via Flickr

Yellow lines mark where the doors will open when a train pulls in. “Let people off before boarding,” a sign reads above each door.

source Graham Rapier / Business Insider

Trains can get crowded — very crowded — during rush hour. This photo is from mid-morning, well after the morning rush, when things had calmed down a bit.

source Graham Rapier / Business Insider

Unlike New York though, people seemed more willing to help someone find their stop, or get off the train when they needed to.

Here you can see the rubber wheels that not only keep noise down, but also help in the event of an earthquake, which are common in the city.

source Graham Rapier / Business Insider

The two newest lines run on metal wheels and look more like European subway systems.

There’s also an emergency ladder in each car in case of a seismic event.

source Graham Rapier / Business Insider

On board, the trains are like most any other subway car in the world. There appeared to be air conditioning, but the windows were open.

source Graham Rapier / Business Insider

There aren’t any loudspeaker announcements for stops — so paying attention to the strip map was super important, especially when it was too crowded to see out the window.

source Graham Rapier / Business Insider

Only 24 of the system’s 195 stations connect multiple lines — but the transfers are often beautiful walks.

source Getty Images

At La Raza, a light tunnel is filled with educational posters about the history of the earth.

source Graham Rapier / Business Insider

Where else can you walk the entire world timeline scaled to a 5 minute walk?

Unlike New York, outside stations are covered from the elements and just as clean as their subterranean counterparts. The skylights are also a nice touch.

source Graham Rapier / Business Insider

So while I was eager to return home after my brief trip, I’ll miss the simplistic beauty of Mexico City’s metro — and especially the delicious snacks.

source Getty Images

I’ll admit that I only rode the trains a handful of times over five days, but in that time I experienced no delays or service changes (the likes of which are are now all too common in New York City.)

What’s more, the language barrier caused no issues whatsoever – something that any foreign visitor to New York would likely say is a big headache for figuring out the complicated system.

All things considered, Mexico City’s metro gets a full 10 of 10 rating in my book.