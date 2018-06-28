Mexico supporters showed their love for South Korea with free beer, discounts, and celebrations after they saved their World Cup hopes

- Mexico lost its last match of the group stage of the World Cup but still advanced thanks to South Korea defeating Germany.
- Mexico fans were seen celebrating with South Korean fans and even public officials.
- Mexican corporations also showed their support for South Korea.
Mexico, despite losing to 3-0 to Sweden, has advanced to the next round of the World Cup, thanks to South Korea’s shocking defeat of Germany.
And, in what was a beautiful display of trans-national comraderie during these tense and fractious times, Mexico fans took to celebrating with South Korea fans. Including, in one case, the South Korean consul to Mexico, and folks, my man was living.
One last tweet about Byoung-jin Han: that tequila shot he took while wearing a Mexico jersey lent to him by a fan? Another fan @sebasaspe passed this along: pic.twitter.com/JtCAe8390y
— James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) June 27, 2018
That’s the Korean consul general to Mexico, Byoung-Jin Han, celebrating with grateful Mexican fans outside the Korea embassy here. One fan said he took a shot of tequila with them earlier. pic.twitter.com/NGWEmRADUW
— James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) June 27, 2018
And all across the globe, fans of Mexico and South Korea were joining together in international harmony.
"Did we just become best friends?!"
-Mexico & South Korea fans, probably pic.twitter.com/DZLr3oJU1I
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2018
Even the brands got in on the action.
To thank their players for beating Germany and helping the Mexican team advance, the official beer @EstrellaJalisco delivered beer to the South Korean embassy in Washington DC today. pic.twitter.com/J3DEbKKG2D
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 27, 2018
To thank South Korea for knocking out Germany, @Aeromexico offers 20% off flights to the country, photoshops “Air Corea” on plane in social ad (H/T @thewfranco) pic.twitter.com/eIS2BtcZCJ
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 28, 2018
It’s nice to see the World Cup bringing people together.