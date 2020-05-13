MGM hotels and casinos plan to reopen with mandatory masks, no buffets, and hand sanitizer at slot machines

caption A view of the Las Vegas Strip. source iStock

MGM Resorts International released a safety plan on Tuesday for reopening its hotels and casinos.

The plan includes closing its buffets, putting hand sanitizer on casino floors, and encouraging social distancing throughout its properties.

Acting CEO Bill Hornbuckle told NBC’s “TODAY” show that he hopes to reopen doors to his Las Vegas properties by early June.

MGM Resorts International released a reopening plan, which includes closing buffets, keeping hand sanitizer on casino floors, and plexiglass barriers to protect its employees.

The company, which has multiple hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, as well as several others across the US, broke the plan down into seven parts.

The plan’s seven phases include screening, temperature checks, and employee training; mandatory masks and personal protective equipment; physical distancing; hand washing and enhanced sanitation; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning controls and air quality; incident response protocols; and digital innovations.

Acting CEO Bill Hornbuckle said in a statement to Fox 5 Vegas that the seven-point safety plan is the “result of months of consultations with public health experts and outlines our comprehensive approach to welcoming guests back safely.”

“Our properties will not look the way they used to for a while, and that’s not only okay, it’s critically important. We will continue providing the hospitality experiences we are known for, but we must do so safely. We will continue working with experts and following guidance from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and government officials and regulators as we evolve these protocols based on the latest information,” he said.

It remains unclear when exactly hotels and casinos will reopen. Last week Nevada gaming regulators approved health and safety measures that need to be put in place before any open in Las Vegas, and Hornbuckle told NBC’s “Today” show that he hopes his Las Vegas properties are up and running by the beginning of June.

“If our counts stay reasonably low and things don’t escalate, we’ll be opening the casinos sometime late this month, first part of June,” he said.

Once properties are open, MGM will be screening employees with temperature and symptom checks and have asked guests to “self-screen” prior to and during their stays, according to the plan. The company said anyone who believes they might have been exposed should self-quarantine and avoid their properties.

Medical staff will be on hand to assist if symptoms are developed during a stay, and if an employee or guest tests positive for COVID-19, MGM has a plan in place for contact tracing and sanitization of properties.

Employees will be required to wear masks, plexiglass barriers will be put up throughout casinos and lobbies, and staff will encourage guests to wear masks by handing out free face coverings free of charge, the casino said.

The resorts will encourage social distancing throughout their properties by blocking off some slot machines and having fewer players at card tables. They also plan to install additional handwashing areas and increase cleaning in high-trafficked areas.

Additionally, resorts will enhance its airflow systems and are working to increase contactless check-ins and digital menus.

“Our properties were created to bring people together and to share common experiences because the human desire to connect is very real. We will still celebrate one another, continue to discover new things and find joy in the moment. But we must do so safely,” Hornbuckle said in the plan.