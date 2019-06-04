MGM Once Again Wins Prestigious ‘Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards’

Macau’s Only Enterprise to Be Honored for Community Responsibility Initiatives

MACAU, CHINA – Media OutReach – 4 June 2019 – MGM is proud to receive the “Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards” (AREA) from Enterprise Asia, being again the only enterprise in Macau to have won this regional accolade. The award is a statement of further recognition that MGM is dedicated to making great moments for Macau’s community.

This year’s Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards ceremony took place in Taipei, Taiwan. The Award recognizes deserving Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible business practices. It brought together top industry leaders in the region, to celebrate outstanding achievements in the field of corporate social responsibility and to recognize Asian enterprises as being at the forefront of sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship. MGM is the only winner in Macau in the whole award program, and has been recognized in the category of “Investment in People” with its “Making Great Moments — Employee Development and Employee Engagement” project. This award demonstrated the Company’s commitment to continuous enhancement in training and support, as well as creating an engaging, empowering and supportive work environment for its Golden Lion Team.

Mr. Grant Bowie, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, said, “At MGM, we believe that our future is being shaped by our own people, and therefore we are committed to investing in our team members and our community. We pledge to Make Great Moments for them and will continue to motivate them to reach their full potential through a variety of training and development programs, while finding innovative ways to give back to the community.”

In 2018, MGM and its team served the Macau community in numerous ways: The Volunteer Team completed the highest record ever of over 10,000 hours of community service through 105 community events. For its team members, MGM provided 917,000 training hours and hosted a variety of teambuilding initiatives.

