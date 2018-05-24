Investigators have said for the first time that the Russian military is behind the attack on MH17

caption The MH17 plane after the crash in the Donetsk region of Ukraine in July 2014. source Reuters

International investigators have said that Russia’s military is behind downing of the MH17 jet over Ukraine four years ago.

The Malaysia Airlines flight crashed into a field in war-torn eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, after being hit by a Russian-made Buk missile on a flight from the Netherlands to Malaysia.

The Dutch National Police told reporters on Thursday said the missile came from the Russian military’s 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade, based in Kursk, near Russia’s border with Ukraine.

The statement is the closest yet investigators have come to blaming Russia for the attack.

The downing of the Boeing 777 killed all the 298 passengers and crew onboard. 196 of them were Dutch.

Russia has continually denied involvement in the downing of the jet.

More follows.