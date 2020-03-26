Singer M.I.A. tweeted that she would ‘choose death’ over getting vaccinated for the coronavirus

caption M.I.A. revealed she’s an anti-vaxxer on Twitter. source Jim Dyson/Getty Images

M.I.A. said she would rather “choose death” over getting a vaccination for the coronavirus.

The British singer and rapper revealed she was an anti-vaxxer in a series of tweets on Wednesday, which began with: “If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I’m gonna choose death. YALA.”

“Most of science is in bed with business. Business is in bed with banks, banks are in bed with tech, tech’s in bed with us, [we’re] in bed with corona. Corona is in bed with science. So on …” M.I.A wrote in a now-deleted tweet seen by The Sun.

“YALA” – which means you always live again – was the term she coined in response to the millennial phrase “yolo” and also the title to one of her 2013 songs.

If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I'm gonna choose death – YALA — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 25, 2020

Some of M.I.A.’s tweets have since been deleted – including one where she specifically referenced the coronavirus after a follower told her she was: “Beyond irresponsible and reckless,” according to The Sun.

‘Don’t panic you are ok. You are not gonna die’

She also told followers they’re not going to die from the pandemic as: “all the vaccines you’ve already had is enough to see you through.”

Don't panic you are ok. You are not gonna die. You can make it without stressing the medical systems. Just breathe. You are going to be ok. You can make it through without jumping in the frying pan. You are fine. All the vaccines you ve already had is enough to see you through. — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 25, 2020

The singer, whose real name is Mathangi Arulpragasam, also tried to explain her position when another follower commented: “‘Oh great she’s an anti-vaxxer” according to Daily Mail.

The 44-year-old told fans she was forced to vaccinate her 11-year-old son in the United States due to mandatory school injections.

“Yeah in America they made me vaccinate my child before the school admission. It was the hardest thing.

“To not have choice over this as a mother. I never wanna feel that again. He was so sick for 3 weeks then Docs had to pump him with antibiotics to reduce the fever from 3 vaxins,” M.I.A. said in a tweet obtained by the Daily Mail.

M.I.A. ended her tweets by telling fans not to live in fear and clapped back at people saying she was cancelled.

Have a healthy life. Don't live in fear! — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 25, 2020

Cancelling is irrelevant! — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 25, 2020

Scientists around the world are racing to develop a vaccine for the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 474,000 people and killed at least 21,350 at the time of writing.

While some drug companies are hoping to start clinical trials soon, US health officials have said it will take at least 12 months to know if any vaccine works.