A Florida mansion down the street from Al Capone’s former home is on the market for $26 million. Here’s a look inside the Mediterranean-style property

Villa Contenta is located on Palm Island, just outside of Miami.

A Florida mansion recently hit the market with a listing price of $26.2 million.

The eight-bed, eight-bath house was put on the market by owner by Christian Jagodzinski, CEO of Desdemona Capital.

Located on an exclusive island just three miles from Florida’s most expensive zip code, the house has its own movie theater, an outdoor volleyball court, and a chef’s kitchen.

A Mediterranean-style mansion known as “Villa Contenta” recently became the latest of many luxury Florida homes on the market.

Located on the exclusive Palm Island, the house is listed with Engel & Völkers realtors for $26.2 million.

The mansion was put up for sale by current owner Christian Jagodzinski. Jagodzinski is both the CEO of Desdemona and the founder of luxury rental company Villazzo, where his property was previously listed.

Custom-built in 2002 with entertainment in mind, Villa Contenta features many luxury amenities, including a library and a billiard’s room.

A multi-million dollar mansion officially known as “Villa Contenta” is one of Florida’s newest luxury listings.

The house is listed for $26.2 million through realtor Lourdes Alatriste with Engel & Völkers.

The current owner of the property is German multi-millionaire and CEO of Desdemona Capital, Christian Jagodzinski. Jagodzinski is also the founder of Villazzo, a luxury rental company.

The house, which used to be a luxury rental, is located on the exclusive, man-made Palm Island in Miami’s Biscayne Bay …

… nearby other private properties on Star Island and Hibiscus Island.

Palm Island is the only island of the three that offers access to a basketball court, tennis courts, and a playground.

The island has also been home to several famous residents, including Al Capone.

Villa Contenta’s property sprawls across one end of Palm Island …

… which allows it to have its own private driveway and dock.

Villa Contenta is one of the largest properties on the island …

… and features Mediterranean-inspired style.

The house has a grand entrance with a foliage-covered foyer …

… and a white marble, spiral staircase.

The living room features exposed wooden beams …

… and stately details like a grand piano.

The home also has a billiards room, complete with leather furniture …

… and an elegant, modern office.

The main dining room is adorned with a crystal chandelier and has a table that seats 12 guests.

It also has a smaller, more private breakfast room …

… where food is served from the state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen.

The mansion includes eight bedrooms …

… each with its own bathroom …

… and walk-out balcony.

Each bedroom is decorated differently …

… including the master bedroom …

… which features an impressive walk-in closet.

Outside, guests can enjoy the patio …

… next to a heated pool that looks equally beautiful in the daytime …

… and at night.

The property includes a regulation volleyball court …

… as well as a gym for indoor workouts.

Finally, the Villa Contenta boasts sweeping views from its rooftop terrace and bar…

… where residents can look out over the bay.

Notably, Palm Island is a mere three miles from Fisher Island, home to Florida’s most expensive zip code …

… where residents have to pay an initial membership fee of $250,000 and $20,000 in annual fees to access the island’s resort-style amenities.

