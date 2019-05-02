I got a tour of the only home for sale on Miami’s ‘Billionaire Bunker,’ a private island that hedge-fund billionaires and celebs call home. Here’s a look inside the $24 million mansion.

- source
- Miami’s Indian Creek Village is a tiny private island of just 34 homes that’s been nicknamed “Billionaire Bunker” for the ultra-wealthy and famous people who call it home.
- Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, supermodel Adriana Lima, Spanish singer Julio Iglesias, and Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula are among the island’s elite residents.
- The island’s 42 residents are protected by a private, 13-person police force that patrols the perimeter of the island from the water as well as on land.
- I toured the only home for sale on the ultra-exclusive island: an eight-bedroom, Mediterranean-style mansion listed for $24 million. Here’s what it looks like inside.
In Biscayne Bay in Miami sits a tiny, high-security private island nicknamed the “Billionaire Bunker” for the wildly wealthy and high-profile people who live there.
The 34-home community, called Indian Creek Village, is home to just 42 people, as of the 2017 census. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, supermodel Adriana Lima, Spanish singer Julio Iglesias, and Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula are among the island’s elite residents.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z also once owned a home on the island, which they sold to a Dutch businessman in 2010 for $9.3 million.
The island is kept safe by a private, 13-person police force that that even patrols the perimeter of the island from the water, according to luxury realtor Nelson Gonzalez, the senior vice president of EWM Realty International.
Only one home in Indian Creek is currently for sale: an eight-bedroom, Mediterranean-style mansion listed for $24 million. On a recent trip to Miami, Gonzalez gave me a tour of the opulent home he’s selling.
Here’s a look inside the $24 million mansion in one of Miami’s most exclusive and expensive neighborhoods.
Indian Creek is a village of just 42 people on a tiny private island in Miami’s Biscayne Bay. It’s been nicknamed the “Billionaire Bunker” for its wildly wealthy and high-profile residents, including billionaire investor Carl Icahn, supermodel Adriana Lima, and Spanish singer Julio Iglesias.
The village’s 34 homes are built around the perimeter of the island, giving them all waterfront views. The center of the island is occupied by an 18-hole golf course and a country club.
Homes in the ultra-exclusive island community rarely go on the market. Right now, there’s only one house for sale: an eight-bedroom, Mediterranean-style mansion for $24 million.
Luxury realtor Nelson Gonzalez gave me a tour of the home, which sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
The home’s backyard includes a resort-style pool with a built-in pool lounge.
Several lounge chairs are scattered throughout the pool area.
The 9,709-square-foot waterfront home was built in 1977 and remodeled in 2016.
Alongside the pool is a covered cabana for al fresco dining and entertaining.
The cabana comes with a grill and kitchen area and is outfitted with a TV, lanterns, and ceiling fans.
The house comes with a private boat dock.
From the dock, I spotted the Indian Creek Village Police headquarters across the water, which monitors the only entrance to the island.
The palm trees and resort-like pool area made me feel like I was at a luxury resort rather than a private home.
After touring the lush grounds, I headed inside the home.
The inside of the home is opulently decorated with high ceilings and chandeliers.
The formal dining room includes intricate wood detailing and a painting of Italy.
A smaller dining area overlooks the backyard.
The chef’s kitchen comes with double ovens and a gas range.
Just off the kitchen is a family room that opens up to the backyard and pool area.
Upstairs, the master suite comes with an office and an en-suite bathroom.
The master suite’s private balcony overlooks the pool and the dock.
The home has eight bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms.
One sunny room is set up as a home gym, but it could also be turned into another bedroom.
And a downstairs bedroom is arranged as a children’s slumber party room with several bunk beds.
