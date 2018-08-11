A day in the life of a Miami matchmaker, who charges $15,000 for 6 months and takes meetings at a private beach club

- source
- Claudia Duran
- Miami-based matchmaker Claudia Duran spends her days trying to find love for each of her clients.
- Below, see snapshots from one of her typical workdays.
- Throughout the day, Duran bounces from working at home to private yachts – but she’s always home by midnight.
From the moment she wakes up until the moment she goes to bed, Claudia Duran has love on her mind.
Duran is a Miami-based matchmaker with dating service Elite Connections, and she works with the city’s more affluent singles (she charges $15,000 for a basic six-month membership and $75,000 for a global membership).
Duran said the growing frustration with dating apps has driven more and more people to her door. It’s a “nice excuse to hide behind,” Duran said of online dating. She encourages people to make themselves vulnerable both in dating and in relationships, for example by telling someone you like them even if you’re not sure how they feel.
Her workday can seem glamorous – clients often take her on yachts and she holds meetings at fancy clubhouses. But work is work, and Duran is always on the clock.
Below, take a look at a typical day in Duran’s life.
Duran wakes up at 8. “I’ve never been one of those 6 a.m. people and at this point I just accept it!” she said. She always chooses a song to get her ready for the day: “Fun chill music for the days I work from home early, or pumped up jams if I have happen to have a morning meeting or very packed day.”
Right away, she heads out onto her balcony overlooking the downtown Miami skyline and meditates. “I swear by and credit mediation for my intuition and clarity, which is essential for reading all different types of people and situations every day,” she said.
Duran fires up the Nespresso, whips up a protein smoothie, and settles down to work from home, which involves matching and recruiting clients and setting up private consultations with prospective clients. Of her work uniform, she added, “I wear shorts because it’s Miami!”
“The hustle starts at home,” Duran said. “Multiple profiles requires multiple screens.”
At noon, it’s time for a workout. She hits Barry’s Bootcamp, right down the street in her favorite neighborhood, Sunset Harbour. “This is the optimal time for me to work out both energy- and time-wise,” she said.
Next stop: Soho Beach House, “my oceanfront, members-only private club, where I take most of my meetings and consultations.”
“It’s a social environment,” Duran said of Soho Beach House, “and I like for my clients to feel comfortable, like they are having fun with a friend.” She’ll usually have lunch and work there with her assistant.
“Evenings are for sunsets, boating, and dining with friends and clients,” Duran said.
“The Fisher Island ferry” — where Duran is headed here — affords irresistible views of Miami.”
“Many of my clients trust me and treat me like family,” Duran said, “and I often get invited to share fun times on their yachts and private islands. I am very lucky that way.” An added bonus? “This is also a terrific way to network!”
Duran calls herself “Cinderella” because she’s always home by midnight, latest. She said, “There was a time when it was much wilder, but those days are long gone, and I am happier than ever to be able to help people find love.”
