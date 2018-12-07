A $68 million Miami penthouse with 2 infinity pools could shatter Florida’s real-estate record. Here’s a look inside the sprawling apartment.

caption A rendering of Eighty Seven Park, which is set to be completed in late 2019. source Eighty Seven Park

A $68 million penthouse in Miami could shatter the state’s real estate record.

The current real estate record in Florida was set by the sale of a $60 million penthouse in 2015, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The penthouse at Eighty Seven Park will have more than 18,000 square feet of outdoor space, including two infinity pools.

A penthouse in Miami is set to shatter the state’s real estate record.

The penthouse at Eighty Seven Park is 25,000 square feet and was designed to offer the resident 360-degree park, city, and ocean views. The building is located in North Beach and is, according to a press release, 80% sold.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the current real estate record in Miami is held by a $60 million penthouse in Miami's Faena House condo, which hedge fund exec Ken Griffin purchased in 2015.

If it sells at the asking price of $68 million, the penthouse will join the ranks of other real estate listings that could set local records, including a $20 million penthouse in Brooklyn and a $45 million San Francisco complex that straddles two hillside lots.

According to the Journal, construction on the building is underway and is expected to be complete by the third quarter of 2019.

Until then, here’s a look at some renderings that reveal what the inside of the penthouse will look like:

Eighty Seven Park is in North Beach, about an hour’s drive northeast of Miami.

The building is currently under construction and, according to a WSJ report, is set to be completed by the third quarter of 2019.

Construction photo from June 2018.

The unfinished building’s penthouse, which will be listed at $68 million, is already poised to shatter Florida’s real estate record, which was set by the sale of a $60 million penthouse in 2015.

Construction photo from June 2018.

The penthouse is designed by architect Renzo Piano, who has designed iconic buildings such as the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris.

According to a press release, the penthouse has 25,000 square feet of space: The more-than-12,000-square-feet of interior space …

… is only exceeded by the more-than-18,000-square-feet of outdoor terrace space.

It has six bedrooms, three powder rooms …

… and eight bathrooms.

The space is also flush with luxury amenities like two private elevators, a personal fitness center, a Jacuzzi, and two summer kitchens.

The penthouse will be sold exclusively by Douglas Elliman and features floor-to-ceiling windows …

… which all serve to better take in the ocean views and to “erase any sense of out versus in.”

The apartment complex is about an hour’s drive north of the most expensive zip code in Florida, Fisher Island, a 126-acre man-made island that’s considered the most millionaire-dense zip code in America.

Eighty Seven Park’s location is both part of its appeal and potentially part of its problem: it offers sweeping views of the ocean, but it’s also less than 30 minutes outside of Miami Beach, one of the many American cities experts predict could be underwater by 2060 due to rising ocean levels.

