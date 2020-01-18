Miami’s $300 million ‘exoskeleton’ skyscraper is complete after 7 years. Look inside the Zaha Hadid-designed tower, which comes with a private rooftop helipad.

Miami’s eye-catching “exoskeleton” skyscraper is finally complete after seven years and almost $300 million in construction costs, Candace Taylor reported for The Wall Street Journal.

The 62-story building is one of the last designed by legendary Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, who was nicknamed “Queen of the Curve” before her death in 2016. It has a distinctive “exoskeleton” exterior that’s made up of more than 4,800 pieces of glass-fiber-reinforced concrete shipped from Dubai.

The tower, called One Thousand Museum, includes 84 luxury residences, about 64% of which have already been sold since sales started in 2013, according to the developer. The rest are selling for $5 million for a half-floor residence to upwards of $25 million for a full floor. Residents have access to lavish amenities including a private rooftop helipad, a sky lounge, a double-height aquatic center with an indoor swimming pool, a juice bar, and a beauty salon.

“We wanted it to function like a five-star hotel,” one of the developers, Louis Birdman, told the Journal.

Sales and marketing are being handled by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

Take a look inside the 700-foot luxury tower.

One Thousand Museum is one of the last designed by famed Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, who was nicknamed “Queen of the Curve” before her death in 2016.

The tower has a distinctive “exoskeleton” exterior that’s made up of more than 4,800 pieces of glass-fiber-reinforced concrete that were shipped from Dubai.

A sculptural porte cochere entrance offers residents privacy from the street as they enter the building.

From the lobby, residents can access their condos via high-speed elevators.

Each residence spans either a half floor or the entire floor.

Floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of Florida sunshine.

The residences range from four-bedroom to six-bedroom units.

All residences include Crestron home automation systems.

The residences come with oversized terraces with views of the Miami skyline, Biscayne Bay, and the Atlantic Ocean.

One Thousand Museum's 84 luxury residences range in price from $5 million to upwards of $25 million.

One Thousand Museum has more than 30,000 square feet of recreation areas for socializing, working out, swimming, and more.

The fitness center comes with strength and cardio training equipment.

The double-height aquatic center and its indoor pool overlook downtown Miami.

The spa includes private rooms for massages and beauty treatments, steam and sauna rooms, a relaxation lounge, plunge pools, and a juice bar.

The rooftop features a private helipad so the affluent residents can have on-demand transportation to nearby islands and airports — or their private yachts.

The 62-story luxury tower has reached completion amid a surplus of high-end condos on the market in Miami.

Fewer foreign buyers are interested in buying luxury condos in Miami as South American economies – once a major source of real-estate investment in Miami – falter.

Additionally, as Hillary Hoffower wrote for Business Insider, “new-development condos also emerged onto the market as current condo owners began to sell, some encouraged by the strong value of the US dollar – creating the perfect recipe for a surplus.”

Although about 64% of the residences were sold before the building was even finished, Miami developers usually try to presell 85-90% of the units in a building, Peter Zalewski of Miami real-estate consulting firm Condo Vultures told The Wall Street Journal.