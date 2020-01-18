Miami’s $300 million ‘exoskeleton’ skyscraper is complete after 7 years. Look inside the Zaha Hadid-designed tower, which comes with a private rooftop helipad.

- source
- One Thousand Museum
- Famed architect Zaha Hadid’s “exoskeleton” skyscraper in Miami, One Thousand Museum, is finally finished after seven years, Candace Taylor reported for The Wall Street Journal.
- The total construction costs came to just under $300 million, the developer confirmed to Business Insider.
- About 64% of the 84 residences have already been sold.
- The 62-story tower has reached completion amid a surplus of luxury condos on the market in Miami.
The 62-story building is one of the last designed by legendary Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, who was nicknamed “Queen of the Curve” before her death in 2016. It has a distinctive “exoskeleton” exterior that’s made up of more than 4,800 pieces of glass-fiber-reinforced concrete shipped from Dubai.
The tower, called One Thousand Museum, includes 84 luxury residences, about 64% of which have already been sold since sales started in 2013, according to the developer. The rest are selling for $5 million for a half-floor residence to upwards of $25 million for a full floor. Residents have access to lavish amenities including a private rooftop helipad, a sky lounge, a double-height aquatic center with an indoor swimming pool, a juice bar, and a beauty salon.
“We wanted it to function like a five-star hotel,” one of the developers, Louis Birdman, told the Journal.
Sales and marketing are being handled by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
Take a look inside the 700-foot luxury tower.
- One Thousand Museum
- One Thousand Museum
A sculptural porte cochere entrance offers residents privacy from the street as they enter the building.
- One Thousand Museum
From the lobby, residents can access their condos via high-speed elevators.
- One Thousand Museum
Each residence spans either a half floor or the entire floor.
- Juan Pablo Castro
Floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of Florida sunshine.
- Juan Pablo Castro
The residences range from four-bedroom to six-bedroom units.
- Juan Pablo Castro
All residences include Crestron home automation systems.
- Juan Pablo Castro
The residences come with oversized terraces with views of the Miami skyline, Biscayne Bay, and the Atlantic Ocean.
- One Thousand Museum
One Thousand Museum has more than 30,000 square feet of recreation areas for socializing, working out, swimming, and more.
- One Thousand Museum
The fitness center comes with strength and cardio training equipment.
- One Thousand Museum
The double-height aquatic center and its indoor pool overlook downtown Miami.
- One Thousand Museum
The spa includes private rooms for massages and beauty treatments, steam and sauna rooms, a relaxation lounge, plunge pools, and a juice bar.
- One Thousand Museum
The rooftop features a private helipad so the affluent residents can have on-demand transportation to nearby islands and airports — or their private yachts.
- One Thousand Museum
- One Thousand Museum
Fewer foreign buyers are interested in buying luxury condos in Miami as South American economies – once a major source of real-estate investment in Miami – falter.
Additionally, as Hillary Hoffower wrote for Business Insider, “new-development condos also emerged onto the market as current condo owners began to sell, some encouraged by the strong value of the US dollar – creating the perfect recipe for a surplus.”
Although about 64% of the residences were sold before the building was even finished, Miami developers usually try to presell 85-90% of the units in a building, Peter Zalewski of Miami real-estate consulting firm Condo Vultures told The Wall Street Journal.