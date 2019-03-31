Miami’s Ultra Music Festival is being called ‘Fyre Fest 2.0’ after its first night descended into chaos when 50,000 people were left stranded on an island for hours

caption Guests attend Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park on March 25, 2018 in Miami, Florida. source Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images

About 50,000 attendees at Miami’s Ultra Music Festival were left stranded after the last show ended at 2 a.m. on Saturday due to transportation issues.

Some people waited in line for hours for buses, while others walked or ran the four miles back to Miami from Virginia Key island, where the festival was taking place.

People compared the event to Fyre Festival, where attendees who were promised a luxurious experience in the Bahamas instead were greeted with FEMA tents and cheese sandwiches.

The festival, which kicked off on Friday and cost $400 for a three-day pass, was dubbed “Fyre Festival 2.0” after concertgoers posted videos on Twitter showing the chaotic ending of the event’s first night.

A long line for the event’s 200 shuttle buses left tens of thousands of concertgoers stuck on Virginia Key island for hours after the last show ended at 2 a.m., according to the New York Post.

Some people waited hours for the bus, while others walked or ran four miles across the Rickenbacker Causeway back to Miami.

Meanwhile, a tree caught fire as revelers waited to exit the event.

.@ultra 2019 or Fyre Fest 2.0? Only one way off this island at 2am w/ zero transportation. 80k+ people stranded. #Ultra2019 pic.twitter.com/DY5q3ozZJj — Branden Williams (@BWilliams_38) March 30, 2019

@ultra just turned into fyre festival. No way off this island and @ultra staff ignoring questions — idk anymore (@hooman_pooding) March 30, 2019

.@ultra you have 30k people doing a 5k walk back to mainland. This has to be sorted for tomorrow! #fyrefestival2 #fail pic.twitter.com/xHu8YI4quf — Abhi Punj (@misspunjabhi) March 30, 2019

Good thread from @joeflech showing how @ultra turned into Fyre Fest lite with people stranded on Virginia Key (at least they could walk over a bridge to get out) https://t.co/tKnIfmg7OI — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) March 30, 2019

The festival issued an apology on Twitter on Saturday, saying it was working to fix transportation issues for the rest of the weekend.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: Last night, many of you experienced challenging transportation conditions leaving the festival. This is unacceptable and inconsistent with the high standards you have come to expect from us. For this, we are sorry. (1/3) — Ultra Music Festival (@ultra) March 30, 2019

As you might expect, we have already been working cooperatively with our city and county partners to promptly address and resolve these issues. (2/3) — Ultra Music Festival (@ultra) March 30, 2019

We look forward to offering you a significantly improved transportation experience today and throughout the weekend, and we appreciate the opportunity to earn back your confidence and trust. (3/3) — Ultra Music Festival (@ultra) March 30, 2019

On Saturday the event ended with less disruption after officials reorganized traffic lines, according to the Miami Herald.

The festival said on Twitter that it was also offering after-party events and keeping food vendors open later so concertgoers had something to do during the mass exodus at the end of the night.

This is the first year the festival was held on Virginia Key. It was moved from Bayfront Park after mainland residents complained about the event’s noise.