Michael Avenatti arrested in Los Angeles on domestic violence accusation

caption Michael Avenatti speaks to media as he exits the United States District Court Southern District of New York on May 30, 2018 source Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Star attorney Michael Avenatti was taken into police custody on Wednesday, on accusations of domestic violence, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing a Los Angeles Police Department official.

Police had responded to a domestic incident and took a report on the matter one day earlier, the AP said.

Avenatti represents the adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, who has been involved in an ongoing legal dispute over a 2016 nondisclosure agreement with President Donald Trump.

The lawyer has recently stoked rumors of a 2020 presidential run on the Democratic ticket.

TMZ first reported the news, citing its own sources who alleged that Avenatti’s wife, Lisa Storie-Avenatti, was involved. The celebrity tabloid later removed the reference after attorneys for Storie-Avenatti said she made no such claim of domestic violence against Mr. Avenatti, BuzzFeed News reported.

According to CNN political correspondent M.J. Lee, Storie-Avenatti said, “I haven’t seen Michael in months. It’s a complete fabrication.”

“He wouldn’t hit anybody. Especially a woman. He’s got two daughters,” Storie-Avenatti said, according to Lee.

A representative from Avenatti’s Newport Beach law firm did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

That nondisclosure agreement stems from Daniels’ assertion that she and Trump had a sexual relationship in 2006. Daniels was paid $130,000 to keep quiet about the claim ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

