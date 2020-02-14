Michael Avenatti was just found guilty on all charges in his Nike extortion trial

caption Michael Avenatti. source Getty/COREY SIPKIN

Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti was convicted by a Manhattan jury on Friday on all three charges concerning his attempts to extort up to $25 million from Nike.

Avenatti was jailed last month after the judge revoked his bail following accusations that he committed additional financial crimes.

The 48-year-old litigator made headlines when he began working with his former client Stormy Daniels two years ago.

Avenatti will be tried in two other criminal cases in federal court on charges that he defrauded multiple clients and stole millions of dollars.

The disgraced attorney was accused of threatening to expose allegations that amateur basketball players were engaged in bribery unless the company paid him off. He was charged with transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort, honest services wire fraud, attempted extortion.

Avenatti, who was made famous by his representation of porn star and director Stormy Daniels, was jailed last month after the federal district court judge following accusations that he committed more financial crimes while out on bail.

Avenatti will be tried in two other criminal cases in federal court on charges that he defrauded multiple clients and stole millions of dollars. In one case, he’s been charged with taking over $295,000 from Daniels’ book advance and using the money for his own personal expenses.

The 48-year-old litigator started making national headlines two years ago when he began representing Daniels, who says she had an affair with President Donald Trump.

Just days before the 2016 US election, Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels to keep her silent about an affair she says she had with Trump in 2006.

Avenatti sued the president, on Daniels’ behalf, accusing Trump of invalidating a non-disclosure agreement, and of defaming Daniels.

Grace Panetta and Brennan Weiss contributed to this report.