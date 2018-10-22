Michael Avenatti must pay nearly $5 million to an ex-colleague as his law firm is evicted from its California offices

Michael Avenatti was fined $4.85 million on Monday for failing to pay a former colleague at his California law firm.

Avenatti, the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, didn’t fight back in court against the charges.

This comes on the same day that Avenatti’s firm was evicted from its Orange County offices for falling four months behind on rent.

A Los Angeles court ruled that the firm, Eagan Avenatti, owes Jason Frank and others, including the Internal Revenue Service, millions of dollars. Frank, Avenatti’s former colleague, also won a $10 million judgment against the firm in a bankruptcy court case in May.

Avenatti told The Los Angeles Times on Monday that he no longer owns Eagan Avenatti, even though he recently told a bankruptcy court judge that his other firm, Avenatti & Associates, had taken on full equity of Eagan Avenatti. He also told reporters on Monday that Frank instead owed him millions for “fraud” he committed. Avenatti hasn’t pursued any legal case against Frank’s alleged wrongdoing.