After Stormy Daniels announces she has a new attorney, Michael Avenatti releases cryptic statement saying it was his decision to break ties

caption Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Attorney Michael Avenatti is no longer representing Stormy Daniels.

Shortly after Daniels announced new representation in a tweet, Avenatti shared a statement that said the decision to break ties was his.

Daniels, an adult film actress, allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump and has been at the center of a scandal over a hush-money payment she received from Michael Cohen.

Attorney Michael Avenatti is no longer representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels less than a week after a federal judge dismissed her lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Daniels announced she has new representation.

“I have retained Clark Brewster as my personal lawyer and have asked him and his firm to review all legal matters involving me,” Daniels said in a tweet. “Upon completion of Mr. Brewster’s review and further consultation with me, I anticipate Mr. Brewster will serve as my primary counsel on all legal issues.”

Read more: Judge tosses out Stormy Daniels’ lawsuit to tear up the NDA to stop her from talking about her alleged affair with Trump

Subsequently, Avenatti tweeted a statement that said he informed Daniels “in writing” on February 19 that he was “terminating…legal representation of her for various reasons that we cannot disclose publicly due to attorney-client privilege.”

“This was not a decision we made lightly and it came only after lengthy discussion, thought and deliberation, as well as consultation with other professionals,” Avenatti added.

Avenatti said he wishes Daniels “the best.”

Please see below statement relating to our representation of Stormy Daniels. pic.twitter.com/RgXd4DXf4X — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 12, 2019

When asked for more details on what inspired this development, Avenatti directed INSIDER to his tweet.

Brewster, who is apparently now representing Daniels, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from INSIDER on Avenatti’s statement.

Daniels and Avenatti have been at the center of a major scandal surrounding Trump, an alleged extramarital affair, and hush-money payments.

Read more: Fox News reportedly killed its story on Trump’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels weeks before the election

Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen told prosecutors that he made payments to the the adult film actress to keep quiet about the alleged affair. The president has denied having an affair with Daniels as well as Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal, who also said she had an affair with Trump and received a payment from Cohen.

Among other crimes, Cohen has pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations linked to these hush-money payments, and has implicated Trump in these crimes. Cohen is set to begin a three-year prison sentence in May.