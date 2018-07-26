Michael Avenatti is giving a speech to Democrats in Iowa, and people think he might run for president

caption Michael Avenatti is set to speak at a Democratic dinner in Iowa in August. source Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Michael Avenatti, the outspoken lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, is set to visit Iowa in the coming weeks and will deliver a speech at a Democratic dinner, which has some speculating he might be considering running for president.

Iowa is the site of the Iowa Caucuses and the first place where votes are cast in a presidential election.

Avenatti has not formally declared he’s running for president, but hasn’t dismissed the idea, either.

Michael Avenatti, the outspoken lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, is set to visit Iowa in the coming weeks and will deliver a speech at a Democratic dinner, which has some speculating he might be considering running for president.

The Iowa Democratic Wing Ding, set for August 10 in Clearwater, Iowa, has had a number of presidential candidates as speakers in the past, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Bernie Sanders.

Iowa is the site of the Iowa caucuses and the first place where votes are cast in a presidential election. Though the state is predominantly white and hardly representative of the US as a whole, Iowa has long been seen as an important barometer for a person’s chances in a presidential election.

Avenatti took to Twitter on Thursday to announce his plans to speak in Iowa next month, tweeting, “I look forward to speaking at the Iowa State Democratic Wing Ding next month. Extremely honored to be included as one of the speakers. It promises to be a great event as always!”

The lawyer told The Washington Post he is planning to speak at a “number of Democratic fundraisers” in multiple states, including Iowa, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. He also said he’d be campaigning for Democratic candidates in the midterm elections, but did not name anyone specific.

Amid the legal battle between President Donald Trump and Daniels, who says she had an affair with Trump in 2006, Avenatti has become a tireless, unapologetic critic of the president. Meanwhile, he’s become a regular talking head on major cable news networks like CNN, pushing him further and further into the public eye.

Avenatti has not formally declared he’s running for president, but he hasn’t dismissed the idea, either.

“If Mr. Trump is the opponent, and I still have serious questions as to whether he will be, the Democratic Party better be very careful in who they nominate to compete against him,” Avenatti told The Washington Post.

The lawyer added that “all the political experience in the world” and “the greatest policy ideas of the last 100 years” don’t matter if a candidate can’t beat Trump.