Michael Avenatti says he’s investigating an allegation that Tucker Carlson or members of his circle ‘assaulted’ a ‘gay latino immigrant’ at a club in Virginia

caption Tucker Carlson in Los Angeles, California. source Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon

Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti claims to be investigating allegations of assault against Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson or people in his inner circle.

In a lengthy statement, Carlson claimed that Avenatti’s client called his daughter a “whore,” and denied the assault claims.

Avenatti said the assault took place at a club in Virginia last month.

The alleged victim of the assault was a “gay Latino immigrant,” Avenatti said.

The video Avenatti tweeted of the event does not appear to show Carlson physically assaulting anyone.

Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti announced in a tweet Saturday that he was investigating an allegation of assault against Fox News host Tucker Carlson and possibly other members of his inner circle.

Avenatti wrote that the victim of the alleged assault is a “gay Latino immigrant” and that the incident occurred at a club in Virginia last month.

Avenatti included a video with the tweet that he claims documents a portion of the alleged assault. The footage appears to show Carlson telling another man to “get the f–k out of here” while others seem to be trying to get Carlson and others in the room to calm down.

The video does not appear to show Carlson physically assaulting anyone.

At one point in the video, a man is heard saying, “There’s no excuse for violence.”

In a second tweet, Avenatti said, “We are attempting to locate additional witnesses and to identify those depicted in the video. In particular, we need assistance identifying the balding man who grabs the man seated at the bar. We anticipate charges being filed.”

Avenatti has gained fame in recent months through his representation of the adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who was paid by President Donald Trump to stay quiet about an affair she says she had with Trump in 2006.

Avenatti also represented Julie Swetnick, a woman who leveled a bombshell allegation of sexual assault against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation process in September.

Avenatti’s accusations against Carlson come at a time when the Fox News host is facing heightened attention because of rowdy protests that occurred at his home.

1/2 – We are investigating an alleged assault on a gay latino immigrant committed by T. Carlson and/or members of his inner circle at a club in VA in Oct. It likely includes underage drinking in violation of VA law. Link to a portion of the incident:https://t.co/QcbCRHrplP — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 10, 2018

2/2 – We are attempting to locate additional witnesses and to identify those depicted in the video. In particular, we need assistance identifying the balding man that grabs the man seated at the bar. We anticipate charges being filed. Anyone with knowledge, pls contact us. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 10, 2018

In a response, Tucker Carlson claimed that the man he was recorded confronting had called his daughter a “w—-.”

“On October 13, I had dinner with two of my children and some family friends at the Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville, Virginia. Toward the end of the meal, my 19-year-old daughter went to the bathroom with a friend. On their way back through the bar, a middle aged man stopped my daughter and asked if she was sitting with Tucker Carlson. My daughter had never seen the man before. She answered: ‘That’s my dad,’ and pointed to me. The man responded, ‘Are you Tucker’s whore?’ He then called her a ‘fucking c-nt,'” said Carlson.

He continued, “My daughter returned to the table in tears. She soon left the table and the club. My son, who is also a student, went into the bar to confront the man. I followed. My son asked the man if he’d called his sister a ‘whore’ and a ‘cunt.’ The man admitted he had, and again become profane. My son threw a glass of red wine in the man’s face and told him to leave the bar, which he soon did.”

Carlson claims that following the incident, an investigation by the country club resulted in the other man being kicked out.

You can Carlson’s entire response here.

This story is developing and will be updated.