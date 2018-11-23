Michael B. Jordan says his upbringing inspires him to give back to others

caption Michael B. Jordan “Creed II.” source Paras Griffin/Getty Images for MGM Pictures

Michael B. Jordan learned to donate his time and money to others from a young age, thanks to his parents.

The actor, who’s promoting his partnership with Honey Nut Cheerios’ Good Rewards program, has teamed up with Feeding America to raise $100,000 for the organization.

“My dad manages a food bank and I grew up around that, watching service, going to food pantries and homeless shelters, and just helping out around my community as much as I could,” Jordan told INSIDER.

“It just makes sense,” Jordan, who’s promoting his partnership with the brand, told INSIDER. “My dad manages a food bank and I grew up around that, watching service, going to food pantries and homeless shelters, and just helping out around my community as much as I could.”

The “Creed II” star went on to say that he can’t remember the exact age when he got involved, but vividly recalls sorting cans and packing lunches for churches or homeless shelters.

“From my earliest memories I think, it was just second nature,” Jordan said. “It’s not forced.”

Jordan considers himself “competitive,” which is one of the reasons why he teamed up with Honey Nut Cheerios. The actor is encouraging fans to make a Good Rewards account online and select a team to support – Jordan (Feeding America), Lucy Hale (ASPCA), or Rob Gronkowski (Gronk Nation Youth Foundation). After buying specially-marked cereal boxes, participants can scan the code on the back of the box and donate the Buzzcoin to whichever team’s charity.

The 31-year-old is proud to support Feeding America, which strives to provide food for millions of Americans each year through food banks, pantries, and meal programs.

Once the competition ends in April 2019, Honey Nut Cheerios will donate $100,000 to the charity with the most Buzzcoins. The foundation that comes in second place will receive $50,000 and the third place charity will get $25,000.

“I think a lot of people sometimes don’t know how to donate,” Jordan told us. “They want to do something charitable, but they don’t know how, so they don’t do anything. But this is something that’s easy, simple, and in their routine. I think everybody loves Honey Nut Cheerios – they love cereal – so to be able to kind of get a great box of cereal and get to help Feeding America… It’s a win-win.”

