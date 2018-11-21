Michael B. Jordan’s cheat day from his rigorous ‘Creed II’ diet includes donuts and cheesesteaks

caption Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis in “Creed II.” source John Lamparski/Getty Images

“Creed II” star Michael B. Jordan shared his go-to cheat day eats with INSIDER.

The actor, who’s promoting his partnership with Honey Nut Cheerios, said that he opted for “a lot of carbs and sugars” when he wasn’t following a strict meal plan during filming of the sequel.

Jordan’s favorite indulgences include donuts, cheesesteaks, pasta, pizza, and rice and beans.

Michael B. Jordan’s cheat day from his intense “Creed II” diet includes plenty of delicious, unhealthy snacks.

“It’s probably a lot of carbs and sugars,” Jordan, who’s promoting his partnership with Honey Nut Cheerios, told INSIDER.

Specifically, he couldn’t resist donuts, cheesesteaks, pasta, pizza, rice, and beans, and starch-filled foods. Considering that the “Creed” sequel was filmed in Philadelphia, it probably wasn’t hard to find delicious cheesesteaks nearby.

And when Jordan is in New York, he satisfies his sweet tooth with cookies from a bakery called Gooey on the Inside.

The self-proclaimed “foodie” also likes to add variety to his breakfast so he can “taste a little bit of everything.” This includes eggs, oatmeal, grits (if he’s “feeling a little adventurous”), pancakes, sausages, and bacon.

While working on “Creed II,” Jordan had to follow a strict diet, which consisted of approximately five meals a day, protein shakes, and snacks in between.

caption Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan star in “Creed 2.” source Barry Wetcher/MGM/Warner Bros.

“It’s all about portions,” he told us. “I ate grilled chicken, lean proteins, rice, broccoli, and a lot of water. You’re eating it every two to three hours and you’re working out multiple times in a day, and you do that six days a week for months and you’re gonna start to see some change.”

The 31-year-old’s goal was to gain about 20 pounds of muscle for the film, which he accomplished by working out more and increasing his food intake.

Jordan said that he was able to top the bar he set for himself with the first “Creed” movie, and his body “looked better this time around.”

