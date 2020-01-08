Ellen DeGeneres awkwardly got Michael B. Jordan to admit that his high school prom date was his friend with benefits

By
Olivia Singh
-
Michael B. Jordan spoke about his high school prom date during an appearance on

Michael B. Jordan spoke about his high school prom date during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
The Ellen Show/YouTube

  • Michael B. Jordan appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday and spoke about attending his high school prom with a “childhood friend,” who he’s still in contact with.
  • The “Just Mercy” star said that both of their families are close, but the pair “used to get into so many arguments. We had a love-hate relationship growing up.”
  • The actor went on to say that the woman was his friend, not his girlfriend – then he continued to elaborate, even though DeGeneres had moved on and was about to talk about her own prom experience.
  • “Clearly, you were more than friends,” the host told him. “You’re bringing more to it … I just said you were friends.”
  • In response, Jordan said, “You know I get crazy with these questions,” then changed his answer and said that the childhood pal was his girlfriend.
  • After DeGeneres flat out said, “She was your friend with benefits,” the 32-year-old actor nodded and agreed.
  • “You bring this out of me,” he jokingly told the comedian.
  • Watch the video below (Jordan talks about his high school prom at 3:35).
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.