Michael B. Jordan is worth an estimated $8 million. Here’s how he spends his money, from courtside Lakers tickets to a house for his parents.

caption Michael B. Jordan. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for HFA

At 32 years old, Michael B. Jordan has an estimated net worth of $8 million.

For his latest blockbuster hit, “Creed II,” Jordan earned between $3 million and $4 million.

Jordan in 2016 launched a production company, Outlier Society, which is working his upcoming film “Just Mercy.”

After 2018’s “Black Panther,” “Fahrenheit 451,” and “Creed II,” Michael B. Jordan‘s net worth reached an estimated $8 million.

From modeling to TV actor to movie star, Jordan has gradually stepped further into the spotlight. He now has a production company, multiple films in the works, and a house in Sherman Oaks, California, that he shares with his parents.

Here’s how Jordan built his net worth and what he spends it on.

caption Jordan in 2006. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

When he was 12, Jordan modeled for companies including Toys R Us and Modell’s. He started acting and landed roles including Wallace in HBO’s “The Wire” in 2002, Reggie Montgomery on the soap opera “All My Children” – a role he took over from future “Black Panther” costar Chadwick Boseman – from 2003 to 2006, and Vince Howard on “Friday Night Lights” from 2009 to 2011.

Jordan began working on more movies, and in 2015 he starred in “Fantastic Four” and “Creed,” which accumulated $173.5 million in box offices around the world. When the 2016 award season started, Jordan snagged a BET best-actor award for “Creed.” A few months later, Jordan appeared in an Apple TV commercial with Kobe Bryant, and in September 2016 producers announced that Jordan would voice a character in the basketball video game “NBA 2K17.”

Also in 2016, Jordan launched his production company, Outlier Society, which is currently working on his film “Just Mercy” and recently signed a first-look production deal for the movie with Warner Bros.

Jordan had a big 2018

caption Jordan, right, played Erik Killmonger in 2018’s “Black Panther.” source Marvel

In 2018, Jordan earned a reported $2 million starring as villain Erik Killmonger in the box-office hit “Black Panther,” which made almost $1.35 billion in the worldwide box office.

Jordan then starred as Guy Montag in HBO’s “Fahrenheit 451,” which he told The Hollywood Reporter he initially turned down, saying, “Being a black man, I didn’t want to play somebody who’s an oppressor.” He said he spoke with director Ramin Bahrani about the movie’s themes, and he ended up taking the part.

He rounded out 2018 with an estimated $3 million to $4 million from “Creed II,” according to Variety. The film made $211 million in box offices worldwide.

Jordan lives with his parents in Sherman Oaks

“Look, it’s every kid’s dream, to buy their mom and dad a house,” Jordan told UK newspaper The Times. He bought the house for $1.7 million in 2015, according to Realtor.com. And while he lives with his parents, he irons his own clothes, as he demonstrated in a 2018 video for Vanity Fair.

In his November 2018 GQ cover story, Jordan said he has plans to move out to what GQ described as a “not-yet-selected bachelor pad that will have a pool.”

When he’s not house hunting or filming a movie, Jordan indulges in the exciting and luxurious

He’s been spotted sitting courtside at Los Angeles Lakers games in the Staples Center – seats that cost at least $1,785, according to The Sportster.

He works out in his home gym for a morning sweat or to prep for a role. When Jordan was gearing up for “Black Panther,” his longtime trainer told Men’s Journal, “He hit the point where he was pushing 110-pound dumbbells up in the air.”

He has an impressive shoe collection.

Jordan is starring in an animated TV show, “Gen: Lock,” with Dakota Fanning and has three movies in the works, “Without Remorse,” “Wrong Answer,” and “Just Mercy.” “Just Mercy” and “Without Remorse” are scheduled for release in 2020.