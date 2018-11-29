A woman went viral for photoshopping in to a picture with Michael B. Jordan, and then she actually met him in real life

caption Bolu Babalola badly wanted to meet Michael B. Jordan. source Bolu Babalola/Twitter

Like virtually everyone on Earth, Bolu Babalola wanted to hang out with “Black Panther” and “Creed” star Michael B. Jordan. But few people go viral for wanting it as badly as her.

Right before Thanksgiving, Babalola posted a picture or herself with Jordan photoshopped in, making it seem like they had met. She asked people to help them reconnect.

“I met this guy on holiday this summer – we had a such a great connection but I changed my number and we lost touch,” she wrote. “Twitter do your thing????????????❤”

I met this guy on holiday this summer-we had a such a great connection but I changed my number and we lost touch. Twitter do your thing????????????❤ pic.twitter.com/rBekHA6TeL — bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) November 25, 2018

It's upsetting me and my homegirls that people think this is photoshop. Please have some respect and stop being so cynical. Respect romance and stop trying to interrupt the course of true love. ???????? what's understood don't need to be explained❤. ???? @FUERTESKNIGHT — bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) November 25, 2018

Later, Babalola – a music journalist – said she confirmed he saw the tweet.

I cannot say much but I have authentic confirmation that he saw this and laughed pic.twitter.com/XOpMmNoN5U — bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) November 26, 2018

At the “Creed II” European premiere in London Wednesday, Jordan was there. So was Babalola. From the audience, she asked him a question about the movie. She then asked him if he recognized her.

“Michel, I don’t know if you know what’s gone viral recently,” she said. “Some weird girl Photoshopped a picture of you with a picture of her and said you had a little romance this summer, and it kind of went viral. I’m the girl.”

When @BeeBabs took the mic, I was like "yesss go on honey, take a chaaance"! Creed 2.5: A Twitter Romance, co-starring @michaelb4jordan #Creed2 ???? pic.twitter.com/HDiOCfFDbX — Michelle Owusu (@MichelleShanti) November 29, 2018

Jordan offered to take a real picture with her after the Q&A event. And they did

Ms Steal Your Man. Case closed. pic.twitter.com/tqNe6P9aA6 — bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) November 28, 2018

I cant speak talk later im shaking…we touched — bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) November 28, 2018

We spoke — bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) November 28, 2018

After Babalola posted the photo, the internet erupted

as her big sister i just wanna say: i taught bolu everything she knows and then she advanced me wow i'm so proud pic.twitter.com/HH2AMTXqQS — Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) November 28, 2018

such a skilled storyteller you gave us a beginning a middle AND an end, iconic — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) November 28, 2018

Hero — roxane gay (@rgay) November 28, 2018

HATS OFF TO YA BABE — Gena-mour Barrett (@SmileGena) November 28, 2018

Jordan has a reputation of being remarkably open with fans, even though he typically sticks to promoting his films on social media.

While he was shooting “Creed II” at Temple University this past summer, he took photos with a student who DMed him on Instagram. He also met the teenager who took a cardboard cutout of him to prom, admitted he’s hooked up with fans he’s met on social media, and offered to replace a fan’s retainer after she said she snapped it while seeing him shirtless in “Black Panther.”

He also acknowledged Babalola’s stunt himself on Twitter Thursday.

“Great meeting you (for the second time),” he wrote.

Happy Twitter did it’s thing ???????????????????????? Great meeting you (for the second time ????????‍♂️????????????) https://t.co/JDeBxnJjTb — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) November 29, 2018

