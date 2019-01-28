Michael B. Jordan took a fashion risk by wearing a floral harness over a suit, putting a unique spin on a growing red-carpet trend

Actors typically don a classic suit while walking the SAG Awards red carpet, but that doesn’t always have to be the case.

On Sunday, Michael B. Jordan became the latest actor to take a major fashion risk on the red carpet by wearing a floral harness over his suit. The pink-and-purple accessory crossed his chest, and stood out against his more traditional double-breasted suit.

The harness was also emblazoned with the Louis Vuitton monogram, adding a touch of luxury to his ensemble.

Jordan isn’t the first to wear a fashion harness on the red carpet

On January 6, actor Timothée Chalamet wore a similar accessory while attending the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards.

Read more: Timothée Chalamet wore an ’embroidered bib’ to the Golden Globes and it was a polarizing look

His harness was also designed by Louis Vuitton, but featured black sparkles in place of a bright print.

In March 2018, Olympian Adam Rippon wore a similar style to the Oscars

Underneath a buckled black suit, Rippon wore an equally detailed harness, which crossed his chest in the shape of an “X.”

The shoulders of Rippon's suit jacket featured straps.

It’s clear that the style is turning into a red-carpet trend, so chances are you’ll see another celebrity wearing a harness in the name of fashion soon.

