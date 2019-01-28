Michael B. Jordan took a fashion risk by wearing a floral harness over a suit, putting a unique spin on a growing red-carpet trend

- Michael B. Jordan wore a harness over his suit while attending the 2019 SAG Awards.
- The pink-and-purple harness was emblazoned with the Louis Vuitton monogram, and worn over a blue, double-breasted suit.
- The actor’s look put a unique spin on a growing Hollywood fashion trend, which has been previously worn by actor Timothée Chalamet and Olympian Adam Rippon.
Actors typically don a classic suit while walking the SAG Awards red carpet, but that doesn’t always have to be the case.
On Sunday, Michael B. Jordan became the latest actor to take a major fashion risk on the red carpet by wearing a floral harness over his suit. The pink-and-purple accessory crossed his chest, and stood out against his more traditional double-breasted suit.
The harness was also emblazoned with the Louis Vuitton monogram, adding a touch of luxury to his ensemble.
Jordan isn’t the first to wear a fashion harness on the red carpet
On January 6, actor Timothée Chalamet wore a similar accessory while attending the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards.
Read more: Timothée Chalamet wore an ’embroidered bib’ to the Golden Globes and it was a polarizing look
His harness was also designed by Louis Vuitton, but featured black sparkles in place of a bright print.
In March 2018, Olympian Adam Rippon wore a similar style to the Oscars
Underneath a buckled black suit, Rippon wore an equally detailed harness, which crossed his chest in the shape of an “X.”
It’s clear that the style is turning into a red-carpet trend, so chances are you’ll see another celebrity wearing a harness in the name of fashion soon.
