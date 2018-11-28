Michael B. Jordan opened up about how playing ‘Black Panther’ villain Killmonger affected his mental state, and said he saw a therapist after

caption Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger in “Black Panther.” source Disney

Michael B. Jordan said on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” that he was depressed after playing the villain Killmonger in “Black Panther.”

“Once I got finished wrapping the movie, it took me some time to talk through how I was feeling,” Jordan said.

Jordan said he saw a therapist after filming the movie, and it took him a month to get through it.

Michael B. Jordan’s performance as the villain Erik Killmonger in this year’s Marvel blockbuster, “Black Panther,” has received widespread acclaim. The character was so compelling that it even inspired a viral hashtag, #KillmongerWasRight, after the movie’s release.

But on a recent episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Jordan opened up about the mental state playing Killmonger left him in.

In the episode, Bill Simmons recalled having dinner with Jordan about a year ago, after Jordan had just finished shooting “Black Panther,” and said he remembered Jordan was “messed up from it.”

“That character you played, you went to a dark place for it, and you were having trouble coming out of it,” Simmons said to Jordan.

“It was one of those things were I didn’t know what was going on,” Jordan said. “I was never in a character for that long of a period of time that was that dark and that lonely, that painful. Coming out of it, I thought, ‘business as usual, I can just go home, cut my hair off, and everything will go back to normal.'”

READ MORE: Fans are calling on Netflix to renew ‘Daredevil,’ but data shows interest in the show has fallen off

Jordan went on to explain why that wasn’t the case.

“I found myself kind of in the routine of being isolated and I went out of my way to make sure I was by myself, and didn’t say too much more than the usual,” he continued. “Once I got finished wrapping the movie, it took me some time to talk through how I was feeling and why I was feeling so sad and, you know, depressed.”

Jordan said he talked to a therapist a few times, and that it took him a month to get past what he was feeling by “getting back to doing regular things,” like being with his friends and family.

“And being present, not just being in the room, but being present and engaging,” he said. “And just talking things out that I never really talked through.”

Jordan said that he “didn’t know” if there was any other way to play Killmonger without getting lost in the character because there was “no blueprint.”

“I was just doing what I felt was right,” he said. “Whatever got me emotionally to the place I needed to be, that’s what I did.”

Listen to the full “Bill Simmons Podcast” interview with Jordan here.