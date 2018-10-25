9 of Michael B. Jordan’s best onscreen looks

caption Michael B. Jordan has been acting (and rocking outfits on film) since 1999. source Rich Polk/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan has solidified himself as the next major Hollywood force. At 31-years-old, he’s a rising star with major roles in hits like “Black Panther,” “Fruitvale Station,” and “Creed.”

He’s been in the game since 1999 and has built up his roster of credits over two decades, with several award nominations under his belt (most notably a Primetime Emmy nom for his role as Montag in “Fahrenheit 451”), and as extensive as his resume is, so are his on-screen looks.

Scroll through to see some of his most notable costuming through his nearly 20-year career.

His football uniform on “Friday Night Lights” had us wondering if the NFL was a possible career path.

caption Micheal B. Jordan was convincing as an athlete. source NBC

Michael B. Jordan may share the same name as legendary basketball player Michael Jordan, but his appearance on “Friday Night Lights” as Vince Howard had us wondering if the NFL was in Jordan’s future. Of course, he’s not really a professional athlete, which makes his time on the fictional football team that much more convincing.

Jordan’s wardrobe on “Parenthood” painted his character as the imperfect but lovable boyfriend of Hattie.

caption Michael B. Jordan’s character Jordan charmed us all in his prom look. source NBC

Who could forget Jordan during his 16-episode arc on “Parenthood”? He played Alex, the charming but imperfect boyfriend of Hattie, the eldest child of Adam and Kristina Braverman. Alex had his own demons to fight as a recovering alcoholic, but he was adorable as Hattie’s boyfriend, especially when they went to prom together (look at that tux!).

He traveled back in time for his historical role in “Red Tails.”

caption Jordan played one of the first African American aviators in WWII. source Lucasfilm Ltd.

There’s nothing like a good period movie, and “Red Tails” tells the true story of the Tuskegee Airmen, the first African-American aviators in WWll, in which Jordan played Maurice Wilson.

Naturally, Jordan had to don period attire to tell the story accurately, and it stands out as one of his best looks simply due to the historical significance of the suits and the lengths costume designer Allison Mitchell went to ensure accuracy.

“That Awkward Moment” showed the stylish side of Jordan as he played a divorced doctor.

caption Mikey was a fashionable doctor, even when his love life wasn’t going as planned. source Focus Features

In the totally-relatable rom-com “That Awkward Moment,” Jordan joins Miles Teller and Zac Efron as 20-something men struggling to date in the “modern world” and Jordan’s character Mikey was especially down on his luck. His role as a doctor going through a divorce showed us a very fashion-forward side of Jordan, with scrubs, scarves, and cable-knit sweaters.

He looked the part in a hilarious commercial with Kobe Bryant.

caption We want this biopic to happen. source Apple/Youtube

OK, so he may not have actually starred in a Kobe Bryant biopic, but this spoof commercial for Apple where he dresses the part makes us wish the movie was actually happening.

He proved he could be join the superhero world as Johnny Storm in “Fantastic Four.”

caption Jordan proves he can be part of the superhero universe. source Ben Rothstein/20th Century Fox

The reboot of “Fantastic Four” may not have gone well with critics, but Michael B. Jordan popped on screen as Johnny Storm (AKA The Human Torch) and gave us the first glimpse of him in a superhero universe. His stint in a super suit as the leader of the Fantastic Four proved he had the acting chops to make his mark in a superhero franchise, just maybe not this particular one.

In “Creed,” he paid homage to “Rocky IV” in his final fight.

caption Jordan was convincing as a boxer. source Barry Wetcher / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures.

One of the most iconic moments from the original “Rocky” franchise was when foe-turned-friend Apollo Creed walked out to his final fight against Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV” wearing American flag-patterned boxing shorts.

When Michael B. Jordan took on the role as Adonis Creed, Apollo’s son, in “Creed,” he donned the same American flag shorts as his father three decades prior in a sentimental move.

He served major hipster vibes (with a touch of grand theft) in his intro scene in “Black Panther.”

caption Michael B. Jordan is different in the first part of the movie than the second. source Netflix

The first time we see Erik Killmonger during “Black Panther” is when he’s stealing a vibranium weapon from a British museum, and he dressed to the nines for the occasion. Not only is he wearing a shearling denim jacket and harem pants with trendy combat boots, but he’s sporting some serious hipster glasses. Grand theft, but make it fashion.

Then showed himself as the sleekest Marvel villain with his gold-accented panther suit.

caption Jordan goes full on villain in this suit. source Disney/Marvel

Later on in the movie he goes head to head with T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in the final battle in Wakanda, and he’s sporting one of the panther suits Shuri (Letitia Wright) debuted to T’Challa earlier in the film. This one has gold accents as well as an all-black body, so Erik decided to go the flashier route in his short-lived reign as king.

