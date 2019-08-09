A former dressage Olympian has been charged with attempted murder after a woman with gunshot wounds was found on his farm

caption The former Olympic dressage athlete Michael Barisone was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Wednesday. source Facebook/Barisone Dressage

The former Olympic dressage rider Michael Barisone has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, New Jersey prosecutors said.

Police found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds on Barisone’s farm, as well as a second male victim whose condition is unclear.

The shooting has shaken the dressage community, as the female victim had recently written Facebook posts about an ongoing feud with a man whom she said she feared, according to The New York Times.

Former US Olympian Michael Barisone was arrested and charged with attempted murder after police found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds on his New Jersey farm, prosecutors said Thursday.

Police found the wounded woman, a second male victim, Barisone, and a handgun at the farm on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a 911 call, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Barisone, 54, has since been charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two second-degree weapons possession charges. It’s unclear whether the second male victim was injured in the shooting, or what condition he is in.

The woman received an emergency surgery Wednesday night and is in critical condition, according to NJ.com.

The shooting has shaken the dressage community, according to The New York Times, as the female victim had recently written multiple Facebook posts about an ongoing feud with a man she did not name, but whom she said she feared.

caption Barisone was charged with two counts of attempted murder, as well as weapons possession, prosecutors said. source Facebook/Barisone Dressage

Though New Jersey authorities have not formally identified the victims, The Times confirmed with friends and family that the woman is Lauren Kanarek, a dressage rider who trained with Barisone and lived part-time at Barisone’s facility, Hawthorne Hill.

“I’m being bullied by a 6’3″ man,” Kanarek wrote last week, according to The Times. “Bullied to the point I’m afraid.”

Kanarek’s Facebook page appears to no longer be public, but The Times reported that she also posted about being afraid of “being whacked” and mused about whether she should buy a gun for self-defense.

Kanarek’s friend and fellow dressage rider, Rosanna Williams, told The Times that Kanarek had told her about a dispute with Barisone.

Though she declined to detail their disagreements, she said the dispute involved the training and care of Kanarek’s horses and a dispute over Kanarek’s part-time residence at Hawthorne Hill, according to The Times.

Barisone competed as part of the US Olympic Dressage Team in 2008, and at the 1997 Nations Cup in England, according to a website for Barisone’s business, Barisone Dressage.