Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg clinched his first celebrity endorsement — and it’s Judge Judy

caption Judge Judy, whose real name is Judith Sheindlin, in an ad for Michael Bloomberg. source Michael Bloomberg campaign

Judge Judy, whose real name is Judith Sheindlin, endorsed former New York Mayor and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg in a campaign ad released on Monday.

In the 30-second ad spot, Sheindlin said: “No one comes close to Mike Bloomberg’s executive achievement, government experience, and impactful philanthropy. His steady leadership will unite our country and bring us through these very challenging times.”

This is Sheindlin’s first presidential endorsement. The ad will air on digital channels and on broadcasts in 26 states.

Sheindlin voiced her support for Bloomberg before he entered the presidential race, calling him a “competent and honest” potential candidate in a USA Today op-ed.

Perhaps a potential running mate?

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Former New York Mayor and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg received what appears to be his first celebrity endorsement on Monday, and it’s from Judge Judy.

Judge Judy, whose real name is Judith Sheindlin, appeared in a campaign ad released on Monday giving her support to Bloomberg.

“I like to say you can judge someone’s character by what they’ve done. Mike Bloomberg has done amazing things and will be a truly great president,” Sheindlin, who’s famous for her long-running TV court show “Judge Judy,” said in the 30-second ad. “No one comes close to Mike Bloomberg’s executive achievement, government experience, and impactful philanthropy. His steady leadership will unite our country and bring us through these very challenging times.”

The advertisement is expected to air on digital channels and on broadcasts in 26 states, according to a press release seen by CNN.

Bloomberg has been endorsed by a number of mayors across the US, but this appears to be his first celebrity endorsement.

Bloomberg’s campaign said Sheindlin had never endorsed a presidential candidate before now, but she had supported Bloomberg before his late-entry to the race.

In a USA Today op-ed penned in October, Sheindlin praised Bloomberg’s policies and experience.

“We need a no-nonsense president who’s sane, competent and honest, someone who can’t be bought and has no skin in the game,” she wrote.

2020 is starting out strong.