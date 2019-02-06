Michael Bolton blamed a ‘glitch’ after he apparently fell asleep during a live TV interview

caption Michael Bolton performing in June 2018. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Michael Bolton appeared to be asleep during a live interview with Australia’s edition of “The Morning Show.”

He came to a few moments after it started, saying he couldn’t hear anything.

A day later, he tweeted that a glitch was to blame. He wasn’t sleeping he said, but tweeting.

Michael Bolton said a technical glitch was to blame after he appeared to fall asleep at the start of a live television interview Monday.

In a remote studio interview with the Australian version of “The Morning Show,” the singer was unresponsive as it began. Bolton didn’t move, and his eyes were closed.

“Michael, hi Michael. It’sKylie and Larry, we’re with you live,” one of the hosts called out.

Bolton slowly opened his eyes and said, “it’s gone silent.” Then he appeared to close his eyes again.

After a minute, where the studios apparently managed technical issues, the interview came together as planned.

Tuesday, on Twitter, Bolton said he wasn’t sleeping – he was merely tweeting.

“I got my first record deal when I was 15 and I haven’t slept since!!” he wrote on Twitter. “In all seriousness there were technical issues with the live feed and they caught me tweeting! We had a great interview once they fixed the glitch.”