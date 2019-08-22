Parents and non-parents alike are losing it after watching an emotional video for Michael Bublé’s song ‘Forever Now’

caption Michael Bublé released his last album in 2018. source Dave J Hogan/Getty Images and Twitter

People on Twitter are getting emotional after watching a moving video for Michael Bublé‘s song “Forever Now.”

The video shows a time-lapse of a child’s room as they grow from a baby to a young adult preparing to enter the world, and had over three million views as of Thursday morning.

Parents and non-parents alike took to social media to share their reactions to the video, with some saying they were “ugly crying” and others expressing their love for their children.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Parents and non-parents alike are getting emotional on social media after watching a moving video for Michael Bublé’s song “Forever Now.”

The video, which had over three million views as of Thursday morning, shows a time-lapse of a child’s bedroom as they grow older, with a crib and toys eventually being swapped out for an adult-sized bed, computer, and sports equipment as the child ages.

The end of the video shows the room being packed up and slowly emptied, as the kid prepares to go to college and head out into the world.

On Twitter, people were quick to share their reactions to the moving video, with many warning their fellow parents to have some tissues nearby if they decide to watch.

Being a parent makes your emotions 10x worse. Breonna sent me this and I'm crying like a baby at 8:50 a.m. https://t.co/Iw1ftxSPMx — PUDGY PAPI (@chubbyndn) August 22, 2019

Today a year ago I went into labor. Today I’m ugly crying at this song. https://t.co/tzksYXEz3m — a l y s s a (@lyssa_salt) August 22, 2019

I'm not crying, you are. Michael Bublé – Forever Now [Official Lyric Video] https://t.co/QUd9PjPbXY via @YouTube — Danielle (@daniellaviolet) August 22, 2019

Oh boy. This @MichaelBuble "Forever Now" music video should come with a Parent Advisory label… That says don't watch if you've already done your makeup or are in a public place.???????????? #allthefeels #momlife #dadlife #babiesdontkeephttps://t.co/SiLno1M4MQ — Meranda Adams (@meranduh) August 22, 2019

Dammit, @MichaelBuble, why you got to go make me cry ugly dad tears on Thursday?https://t.co/ptkjJpRKAc — AfroDaddy (@Terencementor) August 22, 2019

Just sitting here watching @MichaelBuble song “Forever Now” with my son on my lap & daughter in front of me and bawling my eyes out.This song is so beautifully written and encompasses what It feels to watch your children grow up so quickly????Cherish them! https://t.co/oF8H5vqX3t — Julie Nguyen (@nguyenglish) August 21, 2019

https://t.co/SYhuvX7ysM oh ok cool now I’m ugly crying — MK (@cupkatexoxo) August 22, 2019

Others who didn’t have children still thought the video was poignant and beautiful.

I cried while watching Michael Bublé's new music video Forever Now. Haha! I find it funny coz I'm no mama yet. Freakin' hormones ???? — angelique (@lykslopez) August 22, 2019

I am not married, have no kids and I cried my eyes out with this video ???? https://t.co/9U28QzVu0P — ???????????????????????????? (@ladynisse) August 22, 2019

Although the song is from Bublé’s 2018 album, and the video was uploaded in March of this year, it seems that people found it even more relevant this time of year, as kids prepare to start college and leave home for the first time.

Just what I needed the week before college starts for my firstborn. Thanks, @MichaelBuble ???? (actually, the video is a work of art) #parenting #kids #theyearsareshort https://t.co/VFwptMIh7D — Kelley Mathews (@KelleyMMathews) August 22, 2019

Ifyou've got kids heading back to school, watch this at your own risk and with some tissues handy.https://t.co/bJkB3mijR4 — puja kaura (@pmkaura) August 22, 2019