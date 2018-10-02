Michael Bublé is ‘absolutely not retiring’ from music despite earlier reports, his representative says

caption Michael Buble in 2014. source Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

A representative for Michael Bublé told Us Weekly the singer isn’t quitting his music career after all.

The comments contradict Bublé’s own statements to The Daily Mail, where he said he was giving his “last interview” and was “retiring from the business” after his latest record.

A representative for Michael Bublé said his comments about quitting music following his son’s cancer struggle shouldn’t be taken at face value.

“He is not going anywhere,” a representative told Us Weekly. “[He] is absolutely not retiring.”

In an interview with the Daily Mail published Saturday, Bublé talked about how his son’s liver cancer diagnosis made him question his priorities, as well as the celebrity lifestyle.

“This is my last interview,” he said in the interview. “I’m retiring from the business. I’ve made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.”

Bublé said he was reconsidering his priorities after his son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer. He said he found social media and “celebrity narcissism” hollow.

“The diagnosis made me realize how stupid I’d been to worry about these unimportant things. I was embarrassed by my ego, that it had allowed this insecurity,” he said.

Representatives for Bublé didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.