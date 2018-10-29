Michael Bublé struggles to talk about his son’s cancer diagnosis: ‘My whole life ended’

caption Michael Bublé during “Carpool Karaoke.” source The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube

Michael Bublé struggled to discuss his son’s cancer battle during a segment of “Carpool Karaoke.”

His son Noah is now in remission.

The singer urged viewers to donate to cancer research.

Michael Bublé became emotional discussing his son’s cancer diagnosis.

The 43-year-old struggled to discuss his 5-year-old son Noah’s cancer battle during a special “Carpool Karaoke” segment with James Corden for a “Stand Up To Cancer” telethon that aired in the United Kingdom Friday.

“It’s so hard to acknowledge it cause it’s so painful to talk about, but obviously we got the diagnosis and that was it man,” he said. “My whole life ended.”

Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016 when he was only 3.

The singer said he relied on his wife Luisana Lopilato for strength towards the end of Noah’s battle.

“I’m not OK,” he said. “When this all started, I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us and to be positive,” he said. “When they got it out and the chemo was done…I fell. I just fell. My wife picks me up now.”

Noah’s son is now in remission.

Bublé urged everyone to donate to the organization to help cancer research.

The rest of the video featured Bublé singing some old hits and new songs, as well as engaging in a scat battle with Corden’s father.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Bublé would be retiring from music after his son’s battle, but the singer’s publicist denied those reports.

“Michael Bublé has absolutely no plans to retire,” Liz Rosenberg, his publicist, told INSIDER. “I wasn’t sitting in on the interview but this must have been taken out of context.”

Watch the segment below.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.