Michael Bublé was blown away by a fan’s rendition of ‘At Last’ at one of his concerts

- Joerg Koch/Getty Images and Allison Bellucci/Facebook
- Michael Bublé was stunned by a fan’s voice during his concert at New York City’s Madison Square Garden Wednesday.
- Bublé was interacting with fans at the show and asked about favorite songs to sing in the shower when Erin Bellucci, 21, and her sister Allison, 24, got his attention from their front row position.
- Erin, a music major at the University of Delaware, sang a rendition of Etta James’ “At Last,” which left Bublé stunned.
- “That was so beautiful,” he said in the video shared by Allison. “That may not be your last time here. That was incredible.”
- Watch her sing below.