Michael Cohen is set to spend 3 years in a ‘cushy’ prison that’s been called a ‘castle behind bars’

- Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday.
- He pleaded guilty to charges that include lying to Congress about his involvement in a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow and making payments in 2016 to two women who said they had affairs with the president.
- He will serve out his sentence at a Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, which New York Magazine described in 2016 as “cushy.”
- Here’s what we know about the Otisville prison, the place Cohen will call home for the next three years.
The Otisville Federal Correctional Institution, in upstate New York, is a two-hour drive from Manhattan.
The medium-security Federal Correctional Institution is adjacent to a minimum-security satellite camp and a detention center.
The all-male correctional institution houses 840 inmates.
In 2009, Forbes ranked it as one of America’s “10 Cushiest Prisons.” Bernie Madoff, Forbes reported, “wanted to spend the rest of his life” there.
New York Magazine reported that Otisville is one of the best prisons for practicing Jewish inmates. They have access to full-time rabbis. Current inmates include former NY State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.
The prison has its fair share of visitors. Here, Cardinal Timothy Dolan greets a corrections officer during visit to the facility.
According to the New York Post, inmates at Otisville celebrate Memorial Day and the Fourth of July cookouts serving hamburgers, hot dogs and watermelon.
The facility is also known for its educational programs. In 2014, the New York Times reported Otisville inmates receive classes from professors at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.