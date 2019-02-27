‘He is capable of behaving kindly, but he is not kind’: Michael Cohen says he was ‘mesmerized’ by Trump

caption Michael Cohen during his testimony to Congress. source Screengrab/New York Times

Michael Cohen told the House Oversight Committee during Wednesday morning testimony that he was “mesmerized” and “intoxicated” by Trump while he worked for him.

“He is capable of behaving kindly, but he is not kind. He is capable of committing acts of generosity, but he is not generous,” Cohen said. “He is capable of being loyal, but he is fundamentally disloyal.”

President Donald Trump’s longtime former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen told the House Oversight Committee during his Wednesday morning testimony that he has long known Trump to be a “con man” a “racist” and a “cheat,” but that he was “mesmerized” by his former boss while he worked for him.

Cohen, who worked closely for the president for 10 years, said that working for Trump was “intoxicating” and that his work for Trump “monopolized” his life.

But Cohen argued that he viewed Trump’s lies and wrongdoing differently in the context of the New York business world and the presidency.

“Sitting here today, it seems unbelievable that I was so mesmerized by Donald Trump that I was willing to do things for him that I knew were absolutely wrong,” Cohen said, reading from his opening statement.

Cohen called Trump an “enigma” and said that he has both good and bad qualities, but, he added, “The bad far outweighs the good, and since taking office, he has become the worst version of himself.”

