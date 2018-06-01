Listen to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen go on a 2015 profanity-laced tirade at a reporter in previously unreleased audio

- It’s no secret that Michael Cohen took pride in his role as a defender and protector of his longtime client, Donald Trump.
- Long known as a confidant and a fixer for Trump, Cohen seemed to relish the role, and that was made clear in a 2015 conversation with a reporter, the audio of which NPR published on Thursday.
- Cohen can be heard talking to Tim Mak, then a reporter for The Daily Beast, for a story involving Trump’s first wife’s claim that he raped her, an accusation she later walked back.
- Cohen lashed out at Mak, and made the now-infamous claim that “you can’t rape your spouse.”
- The audio was released as part of a broader NPR story about how Cohen used dramatic legal threats to protect Trump.
- Cohen is now the focus of a criminal investigation out of the Southern District of New York on suspicion of campaign-finance violations and bank fraud.
Listen to the newly released audio of Michael Cohen’s 2015 tirade, courtesy of NPR: